Oklahoma State

News On 6

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
What Are The Odds? Gov. Stitt Says Sports Betting On Oklahoma's Horizon

Americans are expected to place nearly 8 billion dollars in legal bets on this weekend’s big game, however you can’t do that in Oklahoma, at least not legally. Just as the NFL season comes to a close, Oklahoma lawmakers are getting back to work. Some are optimistic this could be the year sports wagering is legalized in Oklahoma.
Metro Company Creates Biodegradable Plastic

A locally-owned business is making waves in the biomanufacturing realm. Utopia Plastix is a metro company that creates a resin used to make products similar to plastic. It is used to make bags, single-use utensils and more. James Bradley, the Vice President Of Operations for Utopia Solutions, said the difference...
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
Some Snow Possible, Chilly Friday Temps Expected

Friday is off to a great start! We've got some light snow, but temps are above freezing where it's falling and it is melting on contact. We will drop below 32 degrees this morning, but winds are helping to dry them out as the colder air arrives. We will update you on any icy conditions.
