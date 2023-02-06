Read full article on original website
Game Day recipes with Chef Reggie
Springfield, IL — Ahead of Sunday night's big game on February 12th, Chef Reggie shows us some of the many platters you can cater when hosting your Football parties. From Meatballs to delicious wings, Chef Reggie says the key to cooking is to simply have fun!. Contact Chef Reggie:
NAACP held Alzheimer awareness event
The NAACP held its second Minds in Motion Alzheimer awareness event on Friday. The Springfield NAACP partnered with SIU to help raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's, and to also help get seniors up and moving. They had multiple activities such as word searches, and puzzles played...
Steals someone's heart with this strawberry pie recipe
Springfield, IL — A sweeeeet pie for your Sweetie-Pie! Baking expert, Lori McGowan teaches how to steal someone's heart with this strawberry pie.
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Springfield 3-year-old dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old died on Monday according to The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon. We're told Zayne Xavier Watson, 3 of Springfield was brought in by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room, from his residence on Anchor Road in Springfield. Watson was pronounced...
Name the cougar that was captured in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Remember the cougar that made its way from Nebraska to Illinois? Now you have a chance to name him. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center says the "Nebraska/Springfield" cougar that was placed in their care in November needs a name. You can be a part of...
UIS to receive $165,000 for academic and social learning
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — University of Illinois – Springfield (UIS) is set to receive nearly $165,000 in funding for academic and social-emotional learning support through a grant provided by the Illinois Board of Higher Education with strong support from State Senator Doris Turner. “Providing resources and support to...
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
Suspect arrested in Decatur shooting that left 1 dead, another injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman on Thursday. Anthony C Webster was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge, police said. Webster was arrested at his home in the 1000 block of W. Woods Street.
Man who killed someone over money, convicted of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Macon County man was convicted of first-degree murder. Phillip J. Gehrken, of Forsyth, shot Kevin Cooper in the face multiple times the night of July 11, 2021, in a home near the rural Macon County town. Police said the murder was the result of...
Union workers still protesting ADM plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Union workers who were on strike at the Decatur ADM plant on Monday are back on strike on Wednesday. Decatur ADM workers are continuing to strike for wages. Union workers are protesting the final deal that the company offered them in new contracts. They're asking...
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
New information about plane crash that killed former mayor and coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are learning more about the crash that killed a former Springfield Mayor and Sangamon County Coroner. Frank and Cinda Edwards, along with a family friend, John Evans, were killed when the twin-engine plane they were in crashed back in January 2020 near Rochester. Since...
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
Virden under boil order
VIRDEN, Ill. (WICS) — Virden has a boil order for Crante Street and 249 Mauser Road. The boil order has been in effect since around 10:30 a.m. We will update you when the boil order is lifted.
All lanes open on I-55
DIVERNON, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police is responding to a traffic crash on Interstate 55. ISP says it's on I-55 south, near milepost 77. I-55 south traffic is being diverted off at milepost 80.
State senator files bill for EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois state senator introduced legislation to require all ems workers to wear body cameras. Senator Doris Turner D-Illinois, filed the bill last week in the wake of the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died after he was strapped face-down to a stretcher. Two...
