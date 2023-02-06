ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 9

Related
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

AARP Oklahoma voices support for house bills impacting elders

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As the state legislative session continues, AARP Oklahoma is urging you to voice your support for a few house bills that could impact the state's elderly population and their families. One of those bills includes the caring for caregivers act. AARP's State Director Sean Voskuhl...
OKLAHOMA STATE
JudyD

Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits

Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'

Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent

The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Panelists debate legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma held a forum Tuesday night at OU Tulsa on State Question 820 that will see Oklahomans voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana. A panel of four professionals spoke on both sides of the issue. Michelle Tilley of Yes on 820 pointed to...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy