kosu.org
State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session. The trip also discusses new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana facing...
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Lawmakers File 40 Anti-LGBTQ Bills
Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced 40 bills limiting LGBTQ Oklahomans’ healthcare access, inclusion in schools and options for self-expression this legislative session, an Oklahoma Watch analysis shows. When the first bills were considered Wednesday by a Senate committee, about 30 LGBTQ community members lined both sides of the meeting room,...
kosu.org
Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma
State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK) Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK) Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK) Governor revives task force on...
kswo.com
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
kosu.org
Not mentioned in Gov. Stitt's State of the State address: Oklahoma and tribal-state relations
After nearly three years of tense relations with tribal leaders over the model gaming compact and the landmark Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't talk about Oklahoma's 39 federally recognized tribes during his annual State of the State address on Monday. In the last couple...
KTUL
AARP Oklahoma voices support for house bills impacting elders
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As the state legislative session continues, AARP Oklahoma is urging you to voice your support for a few house bills that could impact the state's elderly population and their families. One of those bills includes the caring for caregivers act. AARP's State Director Sean Voskuhl...
city-sentinel.com
Senator Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City, Democratic leader in the upper chamber, critizes governor's State of the State address
Oklahoma City -- Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued the following statement on behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus following the governor’s State of the State address:. “The governor gave a partisan and highly divisive speech that was more about politics than solutions. That is not the...
Oklahoma lawmakers propose changes to citizen-led petitions
In a Senate Judiciary committee meeting Tuesday, lawmakers voted affirmatively for Senate Bill 518, pertaining to the state’s initiative petition process.
kosu.org
Headlines: Gender surgery legislation, marijuana gun law ruling & Valentines’ Day ideas
Senators take up gender surgery bill today. (NewsOK) Bill advances to reduce Veterans’ Commission members from governor. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers pass bill to make changes to the initiative petition process. (Tulsa World) Post-Roe Oklahoma legislators look at more support for mothers and families. (NewsOK) Governor fails to recognized tribal...
Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits
Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
Lawmakers house purchased by OTA for proposed turnpike plans
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has purchased nine properties along the east-west connector portion of the proposed turnpike.
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
News On 6
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
city-sentinel.com
'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'
Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent
The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
publicradiotulsa.org
Panelists debate legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma held a forum Tuesday night at OU Tulsa on State Question 820 that will see Oklahomans voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana. A panel of four professionals spoke on both sides of the issue. Michelle Tilley of Yes on 820 pointed to...
