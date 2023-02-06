Dash Cam Captures Insane U-Turn Crash

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Safe driving is super important, with paying attention to your surroundings probably being the golden rule of safety. Unfortunately, people don't always pay attention while they are driving.

Like the driver in this video from TikTok user @dashcams.live who didn't seem to be fully aware of their surroundings before trying to make a u-turn on the highway...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

Some people put the blame on the driver making the u-turn, such as TikTok user @banditboy2010 who wrote, "Driver making a u-turn forgot to look.”

While others felt that the driver of the dash cam car should have reacted differently, like TikTok user @here_to_ruin_your_day who wrote, "U-turners fault but damn, no brakes or what? I personally would’ve got right on top of them but stopped in time. Teach ‘em a lesson with no damage.”

To Which TikTok user @messichah added, "I feel like this was obvious what was going to happen, slowing down would have been a good idea, but still U-Turners fault." While TikTok user @catdaddytom simply wrote, "Take a defensive driving course.”

But TikTok user @lynsi1 had a different take, "And to everyone commenting on lack of breaks … It looks and sounds like a transport they don’t stop quick especially with a full load.”

While TikTok user @lynsi1 added a harrowing personal antidote, "I had three friends in a car do that at night in front of a transport….all three were killed on impact.”

Well what do you think? Should the driver with the dash cam tried using his breaks, or is the driver making the u-turn completely at fault here? Could this accident have been avoided?

