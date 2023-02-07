Open in App
Douglasville, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 charged with murder after 19-year-old killed at Douglasville hotel

By Alexis Stevens - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

12 days ago

Three men have been charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead inside a hotel room in Douglasville, police said Tuesday.

A report of a fight Sunday took Douglasville officers to the Royal Inn hotel on Durelee Lane, according to police. But when they arrived, they found a man dead inside a room, the department said. He was identified by police as Dayjon Moore.

Investigators have arrested three men for their alleged roles in Moore’s death, according to police. Andre Raphael Mitchell, 46, has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and murder; Charmon Casanova Smith, 35, has been charged with party to a crime, aggravated assault and felony murder; and Dorian Lamar Edmonds, 34, has been charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault and felony murder.

No details were released about a possible motive in the case.

All three suspects were being held without bond Tuesday in the Douglas County jail, booking records show.

