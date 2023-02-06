Read full article on original website
Courtside 2-10-23: One week to go
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There's only one week left in regular season play for high school basketball in Southcentral Kentucky, and we had some great regional matchups including a few teams playing each other for the first time this year. Girls' Scores. Final. Metcalfe County 43. South...
Bill to lower Kentucky income tax sent to Beshear’s desk
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to further lower Kentucky’s income tax has been sent to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk for his signature. House Bill 1 easily passed along party lines in January. Wednesday morning, it was nearly the exact same thing, receiving the same support and the same arguments against it in the Senate.
Eagle Scout helps rebuild hometown in Western Kentucky following tornadoes
Eagle Scout helps rebuild hometown in Western Kentucky following tornadoes

Franklin's African American Center is helping preserve Black history in Simpson County. Habitat for Humanity is days away from opening in their new location in downtown Bowling Green.
Strong, gusty winds Thursday!
Strong, gusty winds Thursday!

Cooler for Friday. Small shot at rain Sunday.
Gov. Beshear announces more support and safety measures in juvenile detention centers
Gov. Beshear announces more support and safety measures in juvenile detention centers

Franklin's African American Center is helping preserve Black history in Simpson County. Habitat for Humanity is days away from opening in their new location in downtown Bowling Green.
Former Wildcat Minniefield reflects on his famous ‘dunk’ 40 years later
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What makes a play great? A myriad of factors come to mind. The surprise of the moment, certainly, is near the top of the list. Dirk Minniefield is the UK career leader in assists with 646 but on the evening of February 8, 1983, the Lafayette product brought the 23, 548 UK fans to their feet with a dunk still talked about, but not analyzed, four decades later.
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police are reminding people to wear their seat belts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning, WILX reports. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near...
