Vernon E. Kampmann, 91, of De Soto died Feb. 8, 2023. Mr. Kampmann was born Oct. 4, 1931, in St. Charles and served four years with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as a certified electrician with Chrysler after 28 years and was a Christian. He was a self-taught musician who played guitar and other instruments, sang, hummed and whistled. He enjoyed gospel and country western, but his passion was performing bluegrass. He tinkered with projects like repairing radios and televisions, and enjoyed writing music, reading, mathematics (especially algebra) and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years: John M. (Hughes) Kampmann; and his wife of 4 years: Zelma “Louise” (Wideman) Kampmann.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO