seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
seehafernews.com
Local Outdoor Group Contributes To Cops & Bobbers
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department’s Cops & Bobbers Program has benefited from a generous contribution from the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game. Members were asked to bring in new or used fishing equipment for Wednesday’s meeting to assist the program which helps connect youth with the sheriff’s office through fishing program. More than 40 new and used rods along with a variety of tackle and supplies were donated by the membership and given to the Cops & Bobbers program, as well as a cash donation. Unit President Terry Busse, who is a certified rod builder, was able to update all used fishing gear. He thanked Sheriff Dan Hartwig and Lieutenant Travis Aleff for their efforts and indicated there may be other ways the unit can partner and support the program.
wearegreenbay.com
Homeowner treated for minor burns after dryer fire in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was treated for minor burns on their hand after a dryer started on fire in Sheboygan County on Friday. According to a Facebook post, around 7:30 a.m. on February 10, 2023, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the basement of a residence on Woodland Road in the Town of Sheboygan.
seehafernews.com
Chamber of Manitowoc County Awards of Distinction Winners
It was a beautiful night of celebrating local success and volunteerism at the Capitol Civic Center during this year’s Chamber of Manitowoc County Awards of Distinction ceremony. Starting off the night was the presentation of the coveted Athena Award, which went to Donna Firman. She was unable to be...
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Turns Into Sweet Street This Weekend
The Two Rivers Main Street Program is sponsoring a Sweet Street Saturday this weekend. According to their website, members of the general public can purchase tickets to visit shops in downtown Two Rivers Saturday to collect a box of sweets. From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. your map will lead...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire at Oshkosh home causes extensive roof damage, possible electrical malfunction
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a two-story home in Oshkosh on Thursday night caused extensive damage to the roof, and authorities have stated what they believe caused the incident. According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 on the 1100...
seehafernews.com
Three Manitowoc City Groups to Gather Today
It will be a busy day in the City of Manitowoc, as there are three meetings on the calendar for today. First up is the Board of Public Works, which will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m., where they will look over bids for five upcoming projects. Meanwhile,...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Leaders Silent On Accusations Of Bugs At City Hall
City leaders in Green Bay are not saying anything about reports that they installed listening devices at city hall, and were listening to people’s conversations. State Senator Andre Jacque yesterday asked for a legal opinion and demanded answers from Green Bay’s mayor. The allegations first came to light...
seehafernews.com
Chamber of Manitowoc County to Honor Local Businesses and Non-Profits Tonight
The Chamber of Manitowoc County will be honoring several local businesses and non-profits tonight during their annual Awards of Distinction ceremony. The banquet will be held at the Capitol Civic Center, with hors d’oeuvres to be served starting at 4:30 p.m. The awards program will begin at 6:00 p.m....
spectrumnews1.com
A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do
APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
Experts dive into health care worker shortage challenges and solutions
Wisconsin's shortage of healthcare workers needs solutions now to avoid a crisis in the next decade, according to experts in the field.
seehafernews.com
Kewaunee County Sheriff Honored by the Wisconsin National Guard
Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski has received a prestigious honor, but not by any law enforcement entity, but rather by the Wisconsin National Guard. Sheriff Joski, who is also a Staff Sargent in the National Guard, was named the recipient of the First Lieutenant Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award during a Feb. 4 ceremony at the Oshkosh Corporation Global Headquarters.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Active police presence in Combined Locks comes to an end, streets reopen
FRIDAY 2/10/2023 – 5:08 p.m. COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the standoff that closed down Richard Street in Combined Locks for most of Friday morning and afternoon. A Local 5 reporter at the scene has stated that law enforcement is beginning to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
seehafernews.com
Meadow Links Plays Host to Snow Golf to Benefit Local Veterans
A unique golf event is taking place this weekend to help raise money for the Civil War Gravesite restoration project and the Manitowoc County Veterans organization. The Snow Golf event will be taking place at Meadow Links in Manitowoc this Saturday (February 11th). Teams of four will play a scramble...
WBAY Green Bay
Hospitalized driver may be connected to Appleton murder
The port receives more grants to expand with a new, modern facility at the mouth of the Fox River. When people are on ice that isn't safe, taxpayers foot the bill. Rescuers may pay with their life.
seehafernews.com
Area Residents Featured At State FFA Convention
A number of local and area residents were honored or played key roles at last weekend’s Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Convention in Waukesha. The annual awards banquet program at the Milwaukee Marriott West hotel and convention center included the retirement address of state association President Terri Wilfert of Mishicot and the recognition of numerous award winners.
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
tourcounsel.com
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
