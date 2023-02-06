ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysterious Hat Man blamed for spike in deaths across the globe

The mysterious figure known as the Hat Man has been a source of intrigue and speculation for many years. Described as a tall, dark figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat and long coat, the Hat Man is typically seen in near-sleep or sleep paralysis states. People who report encountering the figure in this state describe it as a shadowy, amorphous shape that can take on different forms, such as a person, an animal, or a machine. While some people believe the Hat Man is real and not just a hallucination caused by sleep paralysis, others are convinced that he is nothing more than a figment of our imagination. Whatever his origin, the Hat Man remains a fascinating mystery.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He Disappeared

Our youth today are facing many challenges in our ever-changing world. One of the challenges many teens are battling is the perception of themselves when exposing their sexuality. 14-year-old New Yorker Edmond Tillman, who has three sisters, was one of those teens. Edmond, affectionately known as Eddie, has a doting mother who loves her child and accepts her son's sexuality, reports The Charley Project.
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
