Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
North Idaho College accreditation issues move to next step, as college receives “show-cause” letter from accreditor
The process of reviewing North Idaho College’s accreditation moved forward Thursday, with a letter from the school’s accreditor asking the community college in Coeur d’Alene to explain why it should not lose the accreditation it has held since 1947. The letter from the Northwest Commission on Colleges...
spokanepublicradio.org
Two new beadwork exhibits coming to Spokane's Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture
Tisa Matheson, American Indian Collection Curator, prepares a bag for display. The Plateau Pictorial Beadwork Collection: The Fred L. Mitchell Collection opens Sunday and runs until May 14. The Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence exhibit is on display from now until April 30. The Northwest Museum of...
spokanepublicradio.org
Feb. 9, 2023: Badger, SKATE & The Manito Park Art Festival
Sam Finley, Daniel Bell, Alex Jones, Jadzia McConnell, Ryleigh Broxson and Bear Simonet (L–R) of "Badger" in the SPR performance space. This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — includes the following:. A...
spokanepublicradio.org
File a Public Records Request like a Journalist
Can I get traffic camera footage of my car accident? How many building code violations does my new landlord have? What do inspection reports say about Grandma’s nursing home?. Learn the answers to these kinds of questions and more at the File a Public Records Request like a Journalist...
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: Bright Comet's "Lord of the Flies"
Taylor Cummings, Dominique Betts, Kezia Rhodes and Cecelia Sutton (L–R) of Bright Comet Theatre in the SPR performance space. Dominique Betts, Taylor Cummings, Kezia Rhodes and Cecelia Sutton of Bright Comet Theatre joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about their production of Lord of the Flies, which opens tonight (Feb. 10) at the Spokane Central Library.
Comments / 1