Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
KTVU FOX 2
eBay, Zoom to cut more jobs
SAN JOSE, Calif. - More tech layoffs are ahead. EBay, based in San Jose, announced this week it's cutting 500 jobs, about 4% of its workforce. And, 1,300 jobs are being cut at Zoom, also based on San Jose. That's 15% of its workforce. The company CEO said the decision...
hoodline.com
Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted
It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
Yahoo plans to lay off 20% of workforce: reports
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, plans to lay off more than 20 percent of Sunnyvale-based internet platform Yahoo’s workforce–more than 1,600 employees–were announced, Axios reported. These layoffs will consist of about 50 percent of Yahoo’s current ad tech unit’s staff, CEO Jim Lanzone told Axios. The layoffs are reportedly part of a major restructuring of […]
Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds
If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
What hath Palo Alto wrought?
Stanford University faced an unusual quandary in 1930, when students started complaining that their beds were too small to accommodate their growing frames. According to a letter that students wrote to the editor of The Stanford Daily that year, at least 50 male students were over 6-feet, 2-inches tall and needed longer mattresses. The paper's staff followed suit with an editorial titled, "Give them Room."
Silicon Valley dethroned as hottest tech job market following layoffs: report
Waves of layoffs from Silicon Valley firms in recent months have caused East Coast cities to eclipse the traditional tech mecca when it comes to job openings in the sector.
Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose
San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Mysterious survey tests former San Jose mayor for Congress
A new poll floating around San Jose is trying to gauge how much support former Mayor Sam Liccardo would receive if he ran for Congress. The mysterious survey asks questions that pit Liccardo against Congressmember Zoe Lofgren, who currently represents parts of San Jose. About 10 questions tout the former mayor’s accomplishments, including his gun regulation law and leveling out pension problems. The questions also ask respondents how much more likely are they to support him over Lofgren’s 29 years of service.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house in Palo Alto sells for $3.3 million
A historic house built in 1922 located in the 400 block of Fulton Street in Palo Alto has a new owner. The 1,951-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023 for $3,262,500, or $1,672 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 5,600-square-foot lot.
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
Silicon Valley
San Jose real estate eyesore threatened with foreclosure may become housing site
SAN JOSE — A San Jose office property that has staggered in and out of foreclosure proceedings, as well as deteriorated into an eyesore, could be bulldozed and replaced with more than 100 apartments. The building is at a choice site at 826 North Winchester Boulevard near Westfield Valley...
Silicon Valley layoffs: Zoom to cut 1,300 jobs, CEO taking massive pay cut
SAN JOSE -- Zoom on Tuesday said it will lay off about 1,300 employees, or approximately 15% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to announce significant job cuts as a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for digital services wanes.In a memo to employees, Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan said the layoffs would impact every part of the organization. Yuan also said he and other executives would take a significant pay cut, after acknowledging he made "mistakes" in how quickly the company grew during the pandemic."As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions...
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony
A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
Yelp's top first date restaurant in SF is always packed for Valentine's Day
The signs of a first date are usually obvious, according to the chef.
sfstandard.com
Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It
Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
Silicon Valley
Two-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.7 million
A 2,025-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 300 block of Channing Avenue in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 17, 2023 for $3,650,000, or $1,802 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 4,373-square-foot lot.
Comments / 0