Wayne B. Harashe, 88, Arnold
Wayne B. Harashe, 88, of Arnold died Feb. 7, 2023. Mr. Harashe was retired from the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Born Jan. 21, 1935, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late John and Loretta (Yeager) Harashe. He is survived by his wife: Sandra Lee Harashe; two children:...
Vernon E. Kampmann, 91, De Soto
Vernon E. Kampmann, 91, of De Soto died Feb. 8, 2023. Mr. Kampmann was born Oct. 4, 1931, in St. Charles and served four years with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as a certified electrician with Chrysler after 28 years and was a Christian. He was a self-taught musician who played guitar and other instruments, sang, hummed and whistled. He enjoyed gospel and country western, but his passion was performing bluegrass. He tinkered with projects like repairing radios and televisions, and enjoyed writing music, reading, mathematics (especially algebra) and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years: John M. (Hughes) Kampmann; and his wife of 4 years: Zelma “Louise” (Wideman) Kampmann.
Robert Raymond Ebinger, 3 months, Arnold
Robert Raymond Ebinger, 3 months, of Arnold died Feb. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Robert was born Oct. 13, 2022, the son of Daniel and Megan (Kohler) Ebinger of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents: Nancy Hahn, Darren Hahn, Jeff Ebinger and Marvin and Melissa Kohler.
Peter Walter Stadelmann, 63, Festus
Peter Walter Stadelmann, 63, of Festus died Feb. 5, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Born Sept. 15, 1959, in Rothernburg Ob der Tauber, Germany, he was the son of the late Gertrude (Stadelmann) Saffell. He is survived by his wife: Patricia (Stinekraus) Mitsdarffer of Festus;...
Antonia Camilia ‘Toni’ (Guerrero) Minks, 69, High Ridge
Antonia Camilia “Toni” (Guerrero) Minks, 69, of High Ridge died Feb. 6, 2023, in Cedar Hill. Mrs. Minks enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and watching hummingbirds and butterflies outside her windows. She also liked true crime books and TV shows, puzzles, poker and bingo. She will be remembered for her smile and laughter. Born Dec. 23, 1953, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late William (Cindy) Guerrero and Mary (Andrew Cash) Guerrero. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gregory “Monk” Minks.
John Willard Watson, 95, Hillsboro
John Willard Watson, 95, of Hillsboro died Feb. 7, 2023, in Rolla. Mr. Watson served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, then attended the University of Missouri. He worked for 33 years in sales and marketing for various breweries and was once known as Mr. Michelob as the Michelob brand manager for Anheuser-Busch. He and his wife owned and operated a clothing dry cleaning plant in Affton. He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro and enjoyed playing golf, reading and traveling. Born May 19, 1927, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Willard W. and Marguerite (Poepping) Watson.
Donna Lee Burgee, 80, Barnhart
Donna Lee Burgee, 80, of Barnhart died Feb. 4, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Burgee was a manager at B. Dalton Booksellers and Walden Books. Born Nov. 13, 1942, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Lucille (Maack) Dempsey. She was preceded in death by...
De Soto woman hurt in crash
A De Soto woman was injured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 north of Lembeck Lake Road just west of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:25 p.m., Stephanie M. Akins, 33, of De Soto was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger south...
Leader Wedding Fair blossoms in new location
Elizabeth “Liz” Bland of Arnold was first in line when the doors opened for the 29th annual Leader Wedding Fair, held Sunday at a new location – the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial. She had her eye on the custom bags...
Fire destroys building west of Arnold
A fire destroyed an out building near a home in the 3300 block of E. Romaine Creek west of Arnold. No one was injured in the blaze, Saline Valley Fire Protection Assistant Chief Chris Harris said. The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and smoke from the...
Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto
A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
OUTDOORS: Conservation agents plan Jefferson College talk
Over the past 30-plus years of writing about the outdoors and a couple more decades hunting and fishing in the woods and streams of Jefferson County, I have met several state conservation agents. All of my interactions with them have been positive. I have great respect for these professionals, dedicated...
Antonia Fire accepts offer to sell House 1
It looks like the Antonia Fire Protection District has a buyer for House 1 at 3538 Old Hwy. M, which has been closed for nearly two years. The district’s three-member board of directors voted unanimously in a Feb. 2 closed meeting to sell the station for $255,000, Deputy Chief Bobby Chrisco said.
Jags honor fallen coach, champ by winning meet
Looking a lot like a team capable of competing for a Class 4 state title this month, the Seckman boys wrestling team scored 285.5 points to win the second annual Cody Greene Memorial Tournament, hosted by the Jaguars Saturday. Jefferson City, winner of last year’s inaugural tournament, finished second with...
De Soto man, Illinois man hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A De Soto man and an Illinois man were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a four-vehicle accident on I-270 south of Hwy. 21 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:15 p.m. Brian K. Hale, 55, of De Soto was driving a 1998 Freightliner dump...
Northwest R-1’s Woodridge Middle School principal to retire
Woodridge Middle School Principal Shannon Umfleet is retiring at the end of the school year, after nearly three decades with the Northwest R-1 School District. Umfleet, 55, of Dittmer said she felt it was time for a new challenge. “It’s been a fabulous career. I’ve loved every minute working for...
Fire causes minimal damage to Hillsboro Food Pantry
A fire on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, at the Hillsboro Food Pantry, 10399 Business 21, was quickly extinguished, allowing the nonprofit agency to remain open, said Mary Johnson, a pantry spokeswoman. “Our services are operating as normal,” Johnson said shortly before noon on Tuesday. “We were very lucky.”
Festus railroad trestle project underway
The scheduled Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad trestle replacement project near the intersection of Horine Road and North Fifth Street in Festus kicked off around 8 a.m. today, Feb. 8, and is estimated to take about 18 hours. Workers at the scene said that they will continue working to completion...
Pevely Super 8 to get Flock security camera
A Flock license plate-reading camera will be installed outside the Super 8 hotel in Pevely in an effort to crack down on crime in the area. On Jan. 23, the Pevely Board of Aldermen voted 7-0 to approve a contract with Hospitality Group Inc., doing business as Super 8, and Shaiq Amir, the establishment’s owner, to have the camera installed there.
