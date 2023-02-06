ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

HS hockey: Thursday’s St. Peter’s-Sea encounter will serve as fundraiser for pancreatic cancer

By Charlie De Biase Jr.
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Matt Camerlengo, Moore hold off PR, 71-60; MSIT cruises by New Dorp (photos)

Moore Catholic and McKee/Staten Island Tech advanced to the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals thanks to play-in victories on Thursday at MSIT’s New Dorp gymnasium. Matt Camerlengo scored a team-high 24 points, including a pair of huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to help lift the No....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

HS wrestling: Tottenville celebrates Senior Day with easy PSAL AA quarterfinal triumph; Petrides wins in A quarters

On Senior Day, the Tottenville wrestlers celebrated their graduating teammates before getting to the business of dispatching their playoff opponent from Martin Luther King Jr, 66-12, and advancing to the PSAL AA semifinals in dominant fashion. “We wrestled really well, tonight.” said Tottenville coach John Cichon of his team, which...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy