HS hockey: Thursday’s St. Peter’s-Sea encounter will serve as fundraiser for pancreatic cancer

SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: An inside look at Port Richmond vs. Moore Catholic
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity play-in game. Who: No. 5 Port Richmond (9-9) vs. No. 4 Moore Catholic (11-10)
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at St. Joseph by-the-Sea vs. Curtis
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 3 St. Joseph by-the-Sea (13-8) vs. No. 2 Curtis (19-5)
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Matt Camerlengo, Moore hold off PR, 71-60; MSIT cruises by New Dorp (photos)
Moore Catholic and McKee/Staten Island Tech advanced to the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals thanks to play-in victories on Thursday at MSIT’s New Dorp gymnasium. Matt Camerlengo scored a team-high 24 points, including a pair of huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to help lift the No....
Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
HS wrestling: Tottenville celebrates Senior Day with easy PSAL AA quarterfinal triumph; Petrides wins in A quarters
On Senior Day, the Tottenville wrestlers celebrated their graduating teammates before getting to the business of dispatching their playoff opponent from Martin Luther King Jr, 66-12, and advancing to the PSAL AA semifinals in dominant fashion. “We wrestled really well, tonight.” said Tottenville coach John Cichon of his team, which...
