ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49F8aR_0keJhcNd00
Photo: Getty Images

A massive fire engulfed a Chicago area furniture store around 6:30 a.m on Monday morning at 11th and Washington, causing gigantic billows of smoke to darken the sky. According to WGN9 , the fire was so large that it spread to the buildings located on either side of it. Video footage of the incident obtained by WGN9 Skycam Reporter Sarah Jindra shows a giant cloud of smoke engulfing the skies as the fire blazes throughout the building. From afar, it looks as though there was a big explosion rather than a small fire that grew into a large warehouse fire.

Morgan Li, the furniture store that was destroyed in the fire, moved into the warehouse in January of 2022. They only got to unitize the space for one year before it caught on fire. WGN9 mentioned that the enormous facility encompasses "230,000 square feet of domestic production, assembly and warehousing space on 13 acres." The store purchased the warehouse as an investment in hopes of bringing many new jobs to the area throughout the years.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Information regarding how the fire was started remains a mystery as local authorities continue to investigate. The building was entirely destroyed as a result of the fire.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago Firefighters Extinguish 2-Alarm Fire in Lakeview

Chicago fire personnel extinguished a large fire at a building in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Friday afternoon, NBC Sky5 helicopter footage showed. The blaze broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Roscoe Street, triggering a significant response. Fire officials later confirmed there was a two-alarm response...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
wgnradio.com

‘The Food Guy’ Steve Dolinsky: ‘Chicago is a very unique pizza town’

It’s National Pizza Day, so who best to talk to about the beloved food than a pizza historian! Steve Dolinsky, food reporter, author and James Beard Award winner, joins John Williams to talk about why Chicago is a very unique pizza town, how ‘Tavern Style’ is the most authentic Chicago pizza, and the reason why he never orders a pizza for delivery. Check out all “The Food Guy” segments on NBC5 and see where Steve will be next on his pizza tour here.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Package thieves, disguised as Amazon drivers, hit Chicago (video)

Chicago — Package thieves, the bane of 21st-century living, are even skeezier than we imagined. Across Chicago, package-poaching porch pirates are dressing up as Amazon delivery drivers to make themselves look less suspicious. They walk around neighborhoods and pretend to deliver packages to people’s homes while wearing hats, surgical...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say

LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

2108 W Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago

Fine craftsmanship meets modern lifestyle in this historic renovation of a Victorian home in Lincoln Square. Welcoming front porch, grand staircase in the foyer, original pocket doors and restored millwork are some of the beautiful features. Perennial and raised bed gardens bring you closer to nature. This house is a vintage lover’s dream.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
HOMEWOOD, IL
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy