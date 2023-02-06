Read full article on original website
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Comedian Mario Salazar in El Paso for 3 nights of laughs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three-night event at El Paso Comic Strip features comedian Mario Salazar. Salazar is know for his comedy that sheds light life on the Texas/Mexican border. "Superstar" shares anecdotes relating to his own life, military career, and past legal troubles, which he delivers with a...
Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?
Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
2 Impractical Jokers, Murr & Q, Were Seen In El Paso & Here’s Why
This past Thursday, wrestling fans in El Paso got quite a show as All Elite Wrestling, AEW Dynamite, made its debut in El Paso & did some live taping for AEW Rampage at the El Paso County Coliseum. Although what El Paso fans probably DIDN'T expect to see, were two...
Unique Shops in El Paso to Celebrate Valloween
Do you ever sometimes wish that there were two Halloween's? Well, with Valloween, you could kind of celebrate another Halloween!. Valloween is when the worlds of Valentine's Day and Halloween collide! Valloween, as the name implies, is a combination of Valentine’s Day and Halloween- which means you share spooky and sometimes scary Valentine's!
Judge Samaniego Welcomes Danny Trejo and Charlie Clark to El Paso
Samaniego, Trejo, and Clark: The Trio We Never Knew We NEEDED!. Last week, Charlie Clark made his way to the borderland to celebrate the grand opening of his newest car dealership location in west El Paso, Charlie Clark INFINITI. Charlie was joined by none other than his partner in crime,...
El Paso Symphony Orchestra to Perform Music of Led Zeppelin with Full Rock Band
Led Zeppelin is getting the classical music treatment from the El Paso Symphony Orchestra. Fans of the legendary band's music can “Ramble On” to the Plaza Theatre on the last Friday of February and “Rock and Roll” to The Music of Led Zeppelin. This will be...
Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Juarez prison
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
Celebrate Mardi Gras in El Paso With Big Beads at Ta Ta Tuesday
KLAQ invites you to an El Paso-style Mardi Gras celebration. Grab those big beads and meet us at Tah Tah Tuesday taking place on February 21st at Hotel Indigo. Beads…Beer…live music by two El Paso party favorites, Feline Fox & Fungi Mungle. It’s where you’ll want to be...
8 El Paso Spots Where You Can Celebrate National Margarita Day 2023
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to waste away in Margaritaville, I’ll give you two: National Margarita Day is Wednesday, February 22, and it’s 5 o’clock somewhere. As if we need a reason, though. Salted or no salt, frozen or on the rocks below you'll...
momswhothink.com
14 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In El Paso
It’s that birthday planning time of year again, and there are simply so many fun places for birthday parties in El Paso. This beautiful part of Texas is known for its bustling downtown with lots of restaurants, cool museums and places to spend your next child’s next birthday! Whether you’re looking for exciting games and entertainment or sporting activities, El Paso’s got it. Or perhaps some form of crafting is what your child would love because El Paso’s got that too! Check out some of the best options for kids party venues. Make your child’s next birthday one they’ll always remember.
El Paso Filmmakers Take Home The Gold At New York Film Awards
El Paso is loaded with talent, especially when it comes to filmmaking & creating tv shows. We've seen local films win at the Cannes Film Festival, locally produced shows appear on national television, and we've seen local producers create number one movies on Netflix. The latest in award winning El...
Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces High School Football Coach Mark Lopez is no longer on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson with Las Cruces Public Schools. Coach Lopez tweeted out a message saying, "All is good Bulldawg Nation!! The amount of support I've received is incredibly humbling!!" News of Lopez's placement on administrative The post Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave appeared first on KVIA.
Thanks, El Paso! Sunland Park, NM Weed Sales 2nd in State
Sunland Park, New Mexico, a town with a population of UNDER 20,000, has overtaken much larger cities to take the #2 spot in the state for marijuana sales. Sunland Park is second to only Albuquerque, a city with a metropolitan population of nearly one million. The Albuquerque Journal reports that...
El Paso, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in El Paso. The El Dorado High School basketball team will have a game with Eastlake High School - El Paso on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. The Americas High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on February 10, 2023, 18:30:00.
KFOX 14
Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
El Paso Veteran will run marathon in memory of brothers and sisters
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Global War on Terror is the longest military conflict the United States has ever participated in. From 2001 to 2021, millions of service members made their way to the Middle East to protect the freedom of those of us back home in the States. For many Veterans, recalling the The post El Paso Veteran will run marathon in memory of brothers and sisters appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Native, Germaine Franco, Makes History With Grammy Win
The 2023 Grammy Awards did not disappoint! Well, for me they didn’t because The Grammys are what I consider my Super Bowl. I am a music lover and I love seeing all of my fave artists in one room just mingling and hanging out. Going to the Grammys is...
KTSM El Paso Anchor Natassia Paloma Shares Big Pregnancy Announcement, Gender Reveal
KTSM 9 News evening anchor Natassia Paloma is expecting and not only is she revealing the baby’s sex, she’s sharing the baby’s name. Natassia, who is currently in her last trimester (Also known as ‘Get. This. Baby. OUT.’) made the gender reveal on social media.
El Paso airport to add direct flights to Long Beach, Orlando
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers flying out of El Paso will have a few more options later this year. The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Long Beach, California, and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Service to Long Beach Airport […]
