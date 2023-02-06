ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Comedian Mario Salazar in El Paso for 3 nights of laughs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three-night event at El Paso Comic Strip features comedian Mario Salazar. Salazar is know for his comedy that sheds light life on the Texas/Mexican border. "Superstar" shares anecdotes relating to his own life, military career, and past legal troubles, which he delivers with a...
600 ESPN El Paso

Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?

Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
KTSM

El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
95.5 KLAQ

Unique Shops in El Paso to Celebrate Valloween

Do you ever sometimes wish that there were two Halloween's? Well, with Valloween, you could kind of celebrate another Halloween!. Valloween is when the worlds of Valentine's Day and Halloween collide! Valloween, as the name implies, is a combination of Valentine’s Day and Halloween- which means you share spooky and sometimes scary Valentine's!
KLST/KSAN

Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Juarez prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
momswhothink.com

14 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In El Paso

It’s that birthday planning time of year again, and there are simply so many fun places for birthday parties in El Paso. This beautiful part of Texas is known for its bustling downtown with lots of restaurants, cool museums and places to spend your next child’s next birthday! Whether you’re looking for exciting games and entertainment or sporting activities, El Paso’s got it. Or perhaps some form of crafting is what your child would love because El Paso’s got that too! Check out some of the best options for kids party venues. Make your child’s next birthday one they’ll always remember.
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces High School Football Coach Mark Lopez is no longer on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson with Las Cruces Public Schools. Coach Lopez tweeted out a message saying, "All is good Bulldawg Nation!! The amount of support I've received is incredibly humbling!!" News of Lopez's placement on administrative The post Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14

Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Veteran will run marathon in memory of brothers and sisters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Global War on Terror is the longest military conflict the United States has ever participated in. From 2001 to 2021, millions of service members made their way to the Middle East to protect the freedom of those of us back home in the States. For many Veterans, recalling the The post El Paso Veteran will run marathon in memory of brothers and sisters appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

El Paso airport to add direct flights to Long Beach, Orlando

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers flying out of El Paso will have a few more options later this year. The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Long Beach, California, and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Service to Long Beach Airport […]
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas.

