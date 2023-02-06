ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rep. George Santos bringing former firefighter who worked at Ground Zero to State of the Union

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0keJfdcS00 As federal and state investigations continue into embattled Long Island Congressman George Santos, he revealed he will bring a guest to the State of the Union.

Santos will bring a former firefighter who did rescue work at Ground Zero as his guest on Tuesday.

The freshman Republican representative is already under scrutiny over a web of lies -- possibly including his own mother's death being tied to 9/11.

Santos officially extended an invitation two weeks ago and confirmed it in a statement on Monday.

The guest, Michael Weinstock, once ran as a Democrat for the NY-3 House district that Santos now represents.

Weinstock said he is currently being treated from a neurological condition stemming from his time as an emergency worker and is attending to raise awareness of the needs of those like him.

"I am honored to be attending my first State of the Union Address and to hear the President defend his abysmal policies that continue to hurt our country," said Congressman Santos. "Most importantly, I am grateful for Michael to join me as my guest, but also united in our quest to address the issue of the World Trade Center Health Program to cover neuropathy for the men & women who suffer as a result from the dust that came from the World Trade Center. Michael's story is one of heroism, but also one as a survivor who is advocating not just for himself but for fellow firefighters, and medical emergency responders."

ALSO READ | The saga of Rep. George Santos: Inside his many fabrications, exaggerations, and embellishments

Weinstock, a lawyer, told the New York Times that after he told his law firm that he would attend the State of the Union with Santos, they let him go.

"It is an honor to attend President Biden's State of the Union and I am greatly appreciative that Congressman Santo invited me as his guest. I have travelled to Washington to bring attention to firefighters with neuropathy. This is an issue that transcends politics and speaks to my heart," Weinstock said. "I am a proud Democrat and Congressman Santos is equally proud to be a member of the GOP. Tonight, however, we speak with a unified voice, and we encourage the World Trade Center Health Program to include neuropathy as a "covered condition."

The announcement comes amid Santos' claims that his mother died because of a connection to September 11. Santos wrote in a tweet in 2021 that "9/11 claimed my mother's life..."

In an archived version of his campaign website, he said that his mother worked in the South Tower of the World Trade Center and survived the terror attack but died "a few years later."

Today, his website states that his mother died from cancer but does not disclose if it was related to 9/11 and being exposed to Ground Zero.

ABC News has obtained the documents showing Rep. Santos' mother, Fatima Devolder, was not in New York during the September 11 attacks as he previously claimed.

Meanwhile on Monday, there was the largest turnout yet of protesters demanding that Santos resign.

"At the heart of it, the one thing people people expect in those that they elect is that they are who they say there are," said Rahna Epting, the executive director of MoveOn.

MoveOn is a grassroots public policy advocacy group that organized a petition they delivered with more than 108,000 signatures calling for Santos to step down. Over 1,000 of those signatures are in his district.

"There is a massive lack of trust and New York 3 deserves more than George Santos and it's time for him to go," Epting said.

ALSO READ | Sneak peek: MTA unveils 'subway car of the future'

The MTA hosted a special preview event, giving reporters a ride aboard its brand new R211 subway cars. N.J. Burkett has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Rep. George Santos boasts ‘I am the most famous person in the room’ during McCarthy fundraiser

Disgraced Rep. George Santos smugly reveled in his infamy during a fundraiser for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, The Post has learned. A House GOP staffer who attended the event told The Post that Santos (R-N.Y.) was boasting to people, “I’m the most famous person in the room,” amid the constant firestorm surrounding his fibbing and investigations into his sketchy campaign finances and alleged scams. “People were rolling their eyes. Others were laughing or shaking their heads,” the staffer told The Post about the reaction to Santos’ braggadocio.  “It takes balls to go to the Speaker’s fundraiser and say, `I’m the most...
New York Post

Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life

A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week. Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in the city of Niteroi where Santos was living at the time. In 2011, Damasceno said she accompanied Santos on a trip to the US where he allegedly drained thousands from her bank account on a shopping spree. She also accused him of taking her jewelry. “I just want someone to stop him,” said...
New York Post

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at State of the Union draws mockery on Twitter

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ignited Twitter over the bright yellow dress she wore at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday — with social media users cracking jokes over the flamboyant outfit choice. Sinema’s loud dress with giant ruffle sleeves jumped out among a sea of Congress members in black and navy business attire, and many on Twitter said it was an obvious attention-grabbing stunt. “Kyrsten Sinema……tell me you’re desperate for attention without telling me you’re desperate for attention,” Twitter user Jason Rector wrote with a screenshot of the C-Span broadcast showing her dress in stark contrast to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun

Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’

A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy