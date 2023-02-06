LaSalle Parish minister declares run for LA Gov. as Democrat
There is now a declared Democrat in the race to be Louisiana’s next governor. He is Daniel “Danny” Cole, a Pentecostal minister. Cole is also a teacher at Bolton High in Alexandria and he believes Louisiana does not invest enough in education.
"I’m going to attack that on Day One; that priority," said Cole. "The business leaders agree that education has to be on the top priority."
Cole feels he can appeal to the average voter in a way that career politicians cannot, and he can make a runoff election this fall. He says he will be the people’s Democrat for governor.
"We’ve got to have a candidate that’s going to stand up for the common man (and) the working families of this state," he said.
Cole lives in Trout, in LaSalle Parish. He is running as a Democrat, but says, if elected, he will govern in a non-partisan fashion.
"To not just represent my party, but to represent all of the people in the state of Louisiana," said Cole.
Cole ran unsuccessfully for Louisiana Senate in 2019.
Comments / 3