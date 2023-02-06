LaSalle Parish minister declares run for LA Gov. as Democrat

There is now a declared Democrat in the race to be Louisiana’s next governor. He is Daniel “Danny” Cole, a Pentecostal minister. Cole is also a teacher at Bolton High in Alexandria and he believes Louisiana does not invest enough in education.

"I’m going to attack that on Day One; that priority," said Cole. "The business leaders agree that education has to be on the top priority."

Cole feels he can appeal to the average voter in a way that career politicians cannot, and he can make a runoff election this fall. He says he will be the people’s Democrat for governor.

"We’ve got to have a candidate that’s going to stand up for the common man (and) the working families of this state," he said.

Cole lives in Trout, in LaSalle Parish. He is running as a Democrat, but says, if elected, he will govern in a non-partisan fashion.

"To not just represent my party, but to represent all of the people in the state of Louisiana," said Cole.

Cole ran unsuccessfully for Louisiana Senate in 2019.