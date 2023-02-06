ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LaSalle Parish minister declares run for LA Gov. as Democrat

By Kevin Gallagher
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYHxx_0keJf37f00

There is now a declared Democrat in the race to be Louisiana’s next governor. He is Daniel “Danny” Cole, a Pentecostal minister. Cole is also a teacher at Bolton High in Alexandria and he believes Louisiana does not invest enough in education.

"I’m going to attack that on Day One; that priority," said Cole. "The business leaders agree that education has to be on the top priority."

Cole feels he can appeal to the average voter in a way that career politicians cannot, and he can make a runoff election this fall. He says he will be the people’s Democrat for governor.

"We’ve got to have a candidate that’s going to stand up for the common man (and) the working families of this state," he said.

Cole lives in Trout, in LaSalle Parish. He is running as a Democrat, but says, if elected, he will govern in a non-partisan fashion.

"To not just represent my party, but to represent all of the people in the state of Louisiana," said Cole.

Cole ran unsuccessfully for Louisiana Senate in 2019.

Comments / 3

Related
kalb.com

Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?

Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

How Louisiana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?

No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner

This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. |. The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy