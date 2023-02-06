Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reports: Tom Brady files retirement papers, Bucs take $35M cap hit
Tom Brady filed his retirement paperwork with the NFL and NFL Players Association on Friday, several reports said, cementing the seven-time Super Bowl winner's Feb. 1 announcement that his playing days were over. Brady retired last winter, walked it back 40 days later and played one final season with the...
Eagles returner Britain Covey only name on final SBLVII injury report
The Kansas City Chiefs have a clean bill of health, while the Philadelphia Eagles listed only one player, wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey, on the final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Covey (hamstring) popped up for the first time Thursday, was...
Ex-Clemson, Florida OL Kaleb Boateng dies at 21
Kaleb Boateng, who played offensive line at Clemson before transferring to Florida, died Thursday. He was 21. Clemson announced his death but did not list a cause. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb's passing," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released Friday morning. "This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him."
Lamar Trade to Falcons ‘Only If Necessary!’ ESPN Gibberish?
The concept of Lamar Jackson being traded to the Atlanta Falcons is at this point rather thrilling ... The Falcons remain somewhat unsettled at QB, though rookie Desmond Ridder seems to have some support inside the building. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens obviously have some uncertainty regarding the planned signing of QB Lamar Jackson. ... though Ravens coach John Harbaugh insists the club is "200-percent'' committed to retaining the MVP.
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction
Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and...
Reports: Brett Favre filings suits, seeking dismissal in welfare case
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre made further waves in the Mississippi welfare scandal this week, filing paperwork to have the lawsuit filed against him dismissed while also drawing up his own lawsuit against three individuals for defamation, according to multiple reports. Favre, who played college football at Southern Miss, has...
Justin Fields 'would love honesty' in Bears' draft plans
In an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Super Bowl radio row Friday, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields addressed the possibility that the Bears might use the No. 1 overall draft pick on another quarterback and said he'd like the team to be transparent with him throughout the spring. Fields...
Reports: Haslams in talks to buy stake in Bucks
The owners of the Cleveland Browns are looking to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Haslam Sports Group, headed by Dee and Jimmy Haslam, reportedly are in discussions to buy Marc Lasry's 25 percent share of the Bucks. Wes Edens and Lasry teamed...
Sporting KC's Kortne Ford undergoes Achilles surgery
Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford underwent surgery Friday to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the 2023 season. Ford, 27, was injured during Wednesday's preseason game against Real Salt Lake. Ford joined Sporting KC prior to last season and was scoreless in 14 MLS matches...
View the original article to see embedded media. When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns. Click for more.Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history.
Utah looks to ride defense to win over Colorado
Utah is seemingly back on track on defense ahead of hosting Colorado in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The Utes (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 61-46 victory over Cal on Sunday. Utah limited the Bears to 33.9 percent shooting from the floor, 23.5 percent (4 of 17) from 3-point range.
Jimmy Butler’s dunk lifts Heat to win over struggling Rockets
Jimmy Butler dunked off a 35-foot in-bounds pass from Gabe Vincent with just 0.3 seconds left as the host Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 97-95 on Friday night. Tyler Herro led Miami with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He had game highs in all three categories, making 11-of-20 from the floor.
Blackhawks come from behind, down Coyotes in OT
Caleb Jones scored on a rebound with 1:23 remaining in overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Friday night. Andreas Athanasiou, who finished with a goal and two assists, broke in on a breakaway that Arizona goaltender Connor...
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley power Cavs past Pelicans
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Evan Mobley added 28 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers notch an easy 118-107 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Jarrett Allen contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland won its fifth straight game...
