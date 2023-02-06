ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Santa Fe shooting victims’ families reach settlement with ammo company that sold bullets to gunman

Families of the victims of the Santa Fe High school shooting in 2018 have settled with an online ammunition store that sold ammo to the shooter. According to Everytown Law, who represented the families in the lawsuit, the agreement in the settlement requires the seller to maintain an age verification system at the point of sale for all ammunition sales.
SANTA FE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas mayors asks state lawmakers for more mental health money

Texas mayors, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a letter to the Senate Finance Committee on Friday, requesting over $155 million of budget surplus funds to be sent to the 39 Local Mental and Behavioral Health Authorities over the next two fiscal years. These are public mental health care systems that provide emergency, out-patient and rehab services to low-income and uninsured patients across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Driver sentenced to 50 years for killing 2 Uber passengers in Houston crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) A California man convicted of two counts of murder will now spend 50 years in prison for killing two Houston women who were riding in an Uber vehicle. Brian Tatum, 47, was found guilty of the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana Salazar. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, back in 2020 Tatum crashed into an Uber vehicle while leading police on a chase and killing both DeLeon and Salazar.
HOUSTON, TX
Magnolia State Live

More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop

More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN

A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Detention officer charged in inmate's death for first time at Harris County Jail, DA's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A former Harris County Jail detention officer was charged with felony manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate about two years ago. Jaquaree Simmons, 23, died while he was in custody at the Harris County Jail in February 2021. Shortly after Simmons' death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that 11 Harris County detention officers were fired and six others were suspended in the wake of the investigation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy