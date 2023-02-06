Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
State comptroller freezes Harris County’s ability to raise taxes, saying its 2023 budget unlawfully cut funding to constables
The state comptroller ruled Harris County leaders broke the law by passing a 2023 budget that reduced funding to the county constables. The ruling could extend the county's budget difficulties into the indefinite future. In letters to state and county leaders, Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Harris County violated a 2021...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Santa Fe shooting victims’ families reach settlement with ammo company that sold bullets to gunman
Families of the victims of the Santa Fe High school shooting in 2018 have settled with an online ammunition store that sold ammo to the shooter. According to Everytown Law, who represented the families in the lawsuit, the agreement in the settlement requires the seller to maintain an age verification system at the point of sale for all ammunition sales.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas mayors asks state lawmakers for more mental health money
Texas mayors, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a letter to the Senate Finance Committee on Friday, requesting over $155 million of budget surplus funds to be sent to the 39 Local Mental and Behavioral Health Authorities over the next two fiscal years. These are public mental health care systems that provide emergency, out-patient and rehab services to low-income and uninsured patients across Texas.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Domestic violence homicides in Houston have doubled in recent years, but there still aren’t enough shelter beds
Harris County currently has a total of 330 beds for survivors. For comparison, New York City has approximately 10 times that number, despite having less than two times the population. If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for local resources....
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Department to hire contractors to help with bulk waste, illegal dumping
The city's Solid Waste Management Department is getting some help after city council approved on Wednesday, an $8 million contract to hire additional resources for the department. The city's been dealing with an excessive amount of bulk and junk waste and illegal dumping. City officials said it’s causing a big strain on its solid waste workers.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
cw39.com
Driver sentenced to 50 years for killing 2 Uber passengers in Houston crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) A California man convicted of two counts of murder will now spend 50 years in prison for killing two Houston women who were riding in an Uber vehicle. Brian Tatum, 47, was found guilty of the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana Salazar. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, back in 2020 Tatum crashed into an Uber vehicle while leading police on a chase and killing both DeLeon and Salazar.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN
A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
Click2Houston.com
9 people from the Houston area arrested for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Department of Justice say nine people have been arrested after allegedly distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to the DOJ, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown, are charged with illegally...
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
Detention officer charged in inmate's death for first time at Harris County Jail, DA's office says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A former Harris County Jail detention officer was charged with felony manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate about two years ago. Jaquaree Simmons, 23, died while he was in custody at the Harris County Jail in February 2021. Shortly after Simmons' death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that 11 Harris County detention officers were fired and six others were suspended in the wake of the investigation.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston closes its largest homeless encampment as many move to new housing navigation center
The city’s new housing navigation center recently opened its doors. City officials hope the newly-opened center will help streamline the housing process.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Raindrop Turkish Cultural Center in southwest Houston hosts prayer vigil for earthquake victims
Houston-area faith and city leaders led a prayer vigil on Thursday at the Raindrop Turkish Cultural Center in honor of victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Vice Mayor Martha Castex-Tatum attended the vigil and said the City of Houston stands with those who are helping their...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
