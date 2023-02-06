Uprise RI could not be at the press event held by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee and incoming Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor on Tuesday, but thanks to Coalition Radio and their YouTube video, we were able to review the comments made regarding housing. The event was held to introduce Pryor as Rhode Island’s new Housing Secretary and to celebrate the opening of a new affordable housing development, courtesy of One Neighborhood Builders, located at the King Street Commons in Olneyville. The video starts with an introduction by One Neighborhood Builders executive director Jennifer Hawkins.[As this piece was being prepared Channel 10 News announced that outgoing Housing Secretary Josh Saal has signed on to be a consultant for the Department of Housing. Saal was fired by Governor McKee last week for failing to deliver on the job.]

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO