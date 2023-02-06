ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Georgetown Township home hit in drive-by shooting

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting last night near Hudsonville. A home in Georgetown Township was hit with gunfire around 9 p.m. Sheriff's deputies found shell casings outside the home. No one was hurt. A dark SUV was seen leaving the area...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
iheart.com

Newly Released Picture Shows Gabby Petito with Blood on Her Face

The parents of Gabby Petito are now suing the Utah State Police for $50 million, claiming the department failed to recognize that she was in danger. A newly released photo, taken by Gabby shortly before she and Brian Laundrie were pulled over by Utah police, shows red marks and blood on her face.
UTAH STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated by...
EXETER, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: PIT Count – Saal’s back – CCA evicted – new shelter – “underpass is his home”

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development – HUD – Continuums of Care (CoCs) are required to conduct a Point-in-Time (PIT) count of people experiencing homelessness at least every other year in the United States. Designed to be taken, simultaneously, over one 24-hour period, it now has extended to a few days, most likely due to winter weather as the count is done in January.
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Massachusetts

Taco Bell is the most popular fast food chain among Massachusetts residents, according to Cheapism.com. The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Taco Bell selected as the No. 1 choice for Massachusetts. "Tacos, burritos and Crunchwraps are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Uprise RI

Governor and new Housing Secretary hold press event on housing and homelessness in RI

Uprise RI could not be at the press event held by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee and incoming Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor on Tuesday, but thanks to Coalition Radio and their YouTube video, we were able to review the comments made regarding housing. The event was held to introduce Pryor as Rhode Island’s new Housing Secretary and to celebrate the opening of a new affordable housing development, courtesy of One Neighborhood Builders, located at the King Street Commons in Olneyville. The video starts with an introduction by One Neighborhood Builders executive director Jennifer Hawkins.[As this piece was being prepared Channel 10 News announced that outgoing Housing Secretary Josh Saal has signed on to be a consultant for the Department of Housing. Saal was fired by Governor McKee last week for failing to deliver on the job.]
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza

Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
BARRINGTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy