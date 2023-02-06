Read full article on original website
Bill would eliminate ‘life without parole’ in RI as sentence for murder convictions
The punishment "is basically the second death penalty," said Rep. Jay Edwards, the bill's sponsor.
Georgetown Township home hit in drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting last night near Hudsonville. A home in Georgetown Township was hit with gunfire around 9 p.m. Sheriff's deputies found shell casings outside the home. No one was hurt. A dark SUV was seen leaving the area...
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
RAW VIDEO: Trooper, firefighter hurt during response to Route 9 south crash
Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati talks about the arrest of a high school assistant coach who recorded a cell phone video in a school bathroom. Gov. Lamont unveils budget proposal to the General Assembly. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Ned Lamont shared his budget proposal with lawmakers in the General Assembly...
Newly Released Picture Shows Gabby Petito with Blood on Her Face
The parents of Gabby Petito are now suing the Utah State Police for $50 million, claiming the department failed to recognize that she was in danger. A newly released photo, taken by Gabby shortly before she and Brian Laundrie were pulled over by Utah police, shows red marks and blood on her face.
RI halts good-standing certificate scam
Centurion Filing Services reportedly tricked new small businesses and non-profit organizations into paying for a "Certificate of Good Standing."
Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated by...
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
RI National Guard soldier killed in crash remembered for humility, tireless work ethic
Rhode Island National Guard Command Sergeant Major Richard Winkelman was on his way to Joint Force Headquarters Wednesday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed on Route 102.
RI shatters record high temp set 114 years ago
Temperatures topped out at a toasty 64 degrees Friday, breaking the previous record of 58 degrees set back in 1909.
Homeless in RI: PIT Count – Saal’s back – CCA evicted – new shelter – “underpass is his home”
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development – HUD – Continuums of Care (CoCs) are required to conduct a Point-in-Time (PIT) count of people experiencing homelessness at least every other year in the United States. Designed to be taken, simultaneously, over one 24-hour period, it now has extended to a few days, most likely due to winter weather as the count is done in January.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Connecticut
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Massachusetts
Taco Bell is the most popular fast food chain among Massachusetts residents, according to Cheapism.com. The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Taco Bell selected as the No. 1 choice for Massachusetts. "Tacos, burritos and Crunchwraps are...
5 Rhode Island listings near the newest commuter rail stop
Bay Staters accounted for 24% of home sales in Rhode Island last year. Check out these homes are on the market for under $600k. Massachusetts residents are moving to the Ocean State in waves. Last year, nearly a quarter of Rhode Island home sales were to Massachusetts residents, according to...
IRS urges taxpayers in Massachusetts to delay filing
The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.
Governor and new Housing Secretary hold press event on housing and homelessness in RI
Uprise RI could not be at the press event held by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee and incoming Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor on Tuesday, but thanks to Coalition Radio and their YouTube video, we were able to review the comments made regarding housing. The event was held to introduce Pryor as Rhode Island’s new Housing Secretary and to celebrate the opening of a new affordable housing development, courtesy of One Neighborhood Builders, located at the King Street Commons in Olneyville. The video starts with an introduction by One Neighborhood Builders executive director Jennifer Hawkins.[As this piece was being prepared Channel 10 News announced that outgoing Housing Secretary Josh Saal has signed on to be a consultant for the Department of Housing. Saal was fired by Governor McKee last week for failing to deliver on the job.]
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
