The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
marinelink.com
marinelink.com
First Vessel Arrives at Freeport LNG Plant Since 2022 Fire
The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel arrived on Friday at Freeport LNG's long-idled export plant in Texas since the facility shut in a fire in June last year, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. The vessel Kmarin Diamond is operated by a unit of oil major BP, one...
marinelink.com
Cox Marine Expands Distributor Deal With Ring Power
Left to right: Patrick Bucci, General Manager – Cox Marine, Ring Power with Doug Ross, Regional Director – Americas, Cox Marine (Photo: Cox Marine) Cox Marine, the manufacturer of the CXO300 diesel outboard engine, announced an expanded contract with U.S.-based distributor and Cox investor, Ring Power, to cover additional regions as the exclusive distributor. The Florida-based company is increasing its territories beyond the state of Florida and the Caribbean to include Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, as well as Bermuda.
marinelink.com
The U.S. Navy Needs More Ships, Encourages Industry to "Pick up the Pace"
Bryce Woolston cleans up welds on the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) at HII Newport News Shipbuilding. (HII photo by Chris Oxley) The demand for warships is strong, and the Navy continues to receive support from the Congress to build more ships. The Navy is working to achieve a fleet of about 355 ships, plus a fleet of about 150 unmanned vessels.
marinelink.com
Iskenderun Port Resumes Operations After Large Fire Extinguished
A fire at Turkey's Iskenderun port has been extinguished and maritime operations have resumed in the region, Turkey's maritime authority said on Friday, four days after the blaze broke out after following earthquakes that struck the country. More than a thousand containers which had caught on fire are being separated...
marinelink.com
HII Breaks Ground on New Submarine Facility
Global all-domain defense partner HII recently broke ground on a new project that will support nuclear submarine construction at its Newport News Shipbuilding division. The Multi-Class Submarine Production Facility is one of three new facilities, enabling NNS to further support the construction and delivery of Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines. “The...
marinelink.com
PowerCell to Establish US Presence
PowerCell has received a multi megawatt fuel cell system order from U.S. based Maritime Partners, worth approximately $3.6 million for delivery during the third quarter of 2023. Maritime Partners plans to launch the world’s first hydrogen-electric towboat, Hydrogen One. (Image: Maritime Partners) PowerCell announced it is looking to establish...
marinelink.com
Pakistan Navy to Host 50 Nations in Maritime Exercises
(Reuters - Reporting by Akhtar Soomro, writing by Ariba Shahid, editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)
