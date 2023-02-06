ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
marinelink.com

US Coast Guard Enforces Safety Zone for Historic Crane Import

The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce a temporary safety zone in the Savannah River on Thursday for the import of the largest gauge ship-to-shore cranes in U.S. history. The Coast Guard said its captain of the Port Savannah would establish a safety zone during the import of the cranes to ensure the safety and security of the public and all vessels in the channel. The safety zone is expected to take place from 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Feb. 9.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
marinelink.com

First Vessel Arrives at Freeport LNG Plant Since 2022 Fire

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel arrived on Friday at Freeport LNG's long-idled export plant in Texas since the facility shut in a fire in June last year, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. The vessel Kmarin Diamond is operated by a unit of oil major BP, one...
TEXAS STATE
marinelink.com

Cox Marine Expands Distributor Deal With Ring Power

Left to right: Patrick Bucci, General Manager – Cox Marine, Ring Power with Doug Ross, Regional Director – Americas, Cox Marine (Photo: Cox Marine) Cox Marine, the manufacturer of the CXO300 diesel outboard engine, announced an expanded contract with U.S.-based distributor and Cox investor, Ring Power, to cover additional regions as the exclusive distributor. The Florida-based company is increasing its territories beyond the state of Florida and the Caribbean to include Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, as well as Bermuda.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
marinelink.com

The U.S. Navy Needs More Ships, Encourages Industry to "Pick up the Pace"

Bryce Woolston cleans up welds on the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) at HII Newport News Shipbuilding. (HII photo by Chris Oxley) The demand for warships is strong, and the Navy continues to receive support from the Congress to build more ships. The Navy is working to achieve a fleet of about 355 ships, plus a fleet of about 150 unmanned vessels.
ALABAMA STATE
marinelink.com

Iskenderun Port Resumes Operations After Large Fire Extinguished

A fire at Turkey's Iskenderun port has been extinguished and maritime operations have resumed in the region, Turkey's maritime authority said on Friday, four days after the blaze broke out after following earthquakes that struck the country. More than a thousand containers which had caught on fire are being separated...
marinelink.com

HII Breaks Ground on New Submarine Facility

Global all-domain defense partner HII recently broke ground on a new project that will support nuclear submarine construction at its Newport News Shipbuilding division. The Multi-Class Submarine Production Facility is one of three new facilities, enabling NNS to further support the construction and delivery of Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines. “The...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
marinelink.com

PowerCell to Establish US Presence

PowerCell has received a multi megawatt fuel cell system order from U.S. based Maritime Partners, worth approximately $3.6 million for delivery during the third quarter of 2023. Maritime Partners plans to launch the world’s first hydrogen-electric towboat, Hydrogen One. (Image: Maritime Partners) PowerCell announced it is looking to establish...

Comments / 0

Community Policy