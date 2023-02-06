Read full article on original website
Related
The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo
Cody Longo, famous for playing Nicholas Alamain in "Days of Our Lives," died on February 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas, according to TMZ. Longo was 34. According to the outlet, he was found dead in bed after his wife, Stephanie Longo, called police to do a welfare check. Prior to the call, she had been at work at a dance studio and became worried after being unable to contact her husband. Police had to kick in the door in order to get access to the home, and found the soap opera star dead.
soaphub.com
Douglas Forrester Slaps Hope In The Face With His Steffy Shocker
On today’s Bold and the Beautiful episode, Douglas Forrester’s biological father and adoptive mother each pleaded with him to choose them and their home. Douglas decided to go another way. Bold and the Beautiful Recap Highlights. In addition, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) tried to clear a few things...
Days Of Our Lives' Deidre Hall Weighs In On Marlena's Heavenly Afterlife Experience
"Days of Our Lives" has given fans some out-of-this-world storylines in the past. Viewers have witnessed a meteor shower bring two alien-like beings to Salem, dubbed the "Gemini Twins." They've also seen Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) be possessed by the devil on more than one occasion. In addition, many Salemites have been buried alive, including Carly Manning (via body+soul). Over the decades, there have been mistaken identities, people returning from the dead, and so much more. It's nearly impossible to keep up with all of the drama.
Vail Bloom Opens Up About Her Long-Awaited Return To The Young And The Restless
Heather Stevens has been involved in much intrigue as assistant district attorney on "The Young and the Restless." Not only was she shocked to learn that her father was the charming Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and not the abusive Dr. Robert Lynch (Terrance McNally), but one of her biggest cases involved sending Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) up the river for murder (via Soaps In Depth). However, Victor was innocent and ensured that Heather was fired for her actions. Fortunately, she figured out who the real murderer was, solved the case, and got her job back.
Who Helped Diane Jenkins Fake Her Own Death On The Young And The Restless?
"The Young and the Restless" had a major shakeup in early 2022, when former villain, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), came back from the dead after being "murdered" a decade ago. Since making her way back to Genoa City, her mere presence in town has tormented former rivals Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and especially Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). The ladies have banded together with little success in an attempt to drive Diane back to Los Angeles, where she had been hiding out for the last several years (via Soap Hub).
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Meet The Actors Playing Portia's Surprise New Family Additions On General Hospital
If there's one thing that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) can't stand on "General Hospital," it's people who lie. His marriage to commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) didn't last because he couldn't handle all the police secrets that she had to keep from him. When Curtis' Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) meddled in their business and accidentally lost Curtis and Jordan's divorce papers, his upcoming wedding to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) was almost derailed, per Soaps Spoilers. Happily, Jordan got new papers drawn up, and their divorce was eventually finalized. However, another secret is looming and threatens to blow their impending marriage sky high.
General Hospital Star Rebecca Budig Explains Hayden Barnes' Disappearance
Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) definitely stirred up trouble on "General Hospital," though she was hardly an evil person. Sure, she stole diamonds and drugs and embezzled money from the Hospital, but when she found out that Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) was her long-lost sister, she started to change her ways (via Soap Central). However, she had the unfortunate luck of having an affair with Nikolas Cassadine (then Tyler Christopher) and then turned around and blackmailed him.
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Updates Fans About A Serious Milestone In Her Dating Journey
Christine Brown made waves when she decided to walk away from her marriage to "Sister Wives" patriarch Kody Brown. She shared that the real reason she left her marriage to Kody was that they had grown apart as a couple, and she was ready to move on with her life. The couple issued a joint statement on Instagram announcing that after 25 years of marriage, their lives were going in different directions. Christine moved to Utah to be closer to her eldest daughters, while Kody stayed in Arizona (per Today).
The Bold And The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Has Some Good Advice For His Soap Alter-Ego
Sean Kanan tends to get involved in only the juiciest soap opera storylines. His character A.J. Quartermaine, on "General Hospital," caused a car accident that changed the course of his brother Jason Quartermaine's (Steve Burton) life, turning his sibling into Jason Morgan in the process. He's also helped out the evil Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown Pelzer), as Deacon Sharpe on "The Bold and the Beautiful." In and around those roles, Kanan exec-produced the successful and award-winning series, "Studio City."
Alison Brie Gushes About Working With Her Husband On Somebody I Used To Know - Exclusive
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Alison Brie and her husband, Dave Franco, were spending their time hanging out on their sofa just like the rest of us. "We were watching so many romantic comedies," Brie recalled during an exclusive interview with The List. It was while they were stuck at home...
The List
62K+
Followers
43K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0