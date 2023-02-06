Heather Stevens has been involved in much intrigue as assistant district attorney on "The Young and the Restless." Not only was she shocked to learn that her father was the charming Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and not the abusive Dr. Robert Lynch (Terrance McNally), but one of her biggest cases involved sending Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) up the river for murder (via Soaps In Depth). However, Victor was innocent and ensured that Heather was fired for her actions. Fortunately, she figured out who the real murderer was, solved the case, and got her job back.

