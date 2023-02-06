This is a deal so good you won’t even need to sleep on it to decide: up to $900 on mattress sets from Purple during its President’s Day Sale. The brand, which has been used in hospitals for more than 20 years, is best known for its injection-molded, squishy layer, which it calls GelFlex Grid (you’ll get a sample of it with your order). Our tester, who tried out the Purple Plus, had rave reviews, waking up after her first night’s sleep on the mattress “like a literal baby. I was on my back, with my arms above my head and drool on my pillow. It was a great night’s rest. I wasn't sweaty like I used to be. I felt well-rested and comfortable.”

