ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State football spring game time, Super Bulldog Weekend headliner announced

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVpTW_0keJdYE700

STARKVILLE — From the diamond at Dudy Noble Field to the gridiron at Davis Wade Stadium, Super Bulldog Weekend will look different in Starkville this year.

Mississippi State is hosting the annual event April 14-16 which centers around a baseball series against rival and reigning national champion Ole Miss. However, this year's festivities will have new touches which were announced by the university Monday.

At noon on April 15, Mississippi State football will host its spring game. In previous seasons, former coach Mike Leach implemented a format resembling an organized scrimmage as opposed to the traditional spring game. First-year coach Zach Arnett is returning to the typical format of maroon vs. white.

'NOT A CIRCUS ACT':How Mississippi State baseball plans to use switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje

FINANCES:How Mississippi State athletics succeeded financially in 2022 despite record expenses

NEW STAFF:How Mississippi State's Zach Arnett meticulously assembled a staff rich with in-state ties

The baseball matchup following the spring football game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. Following the game, country music artist Brett Eldredge will perform at Dudy Noble Field.

Other events around campus that weekend include a softball series against Alabama, a pair of women's tennis SEC matchups and a volleyball exhibition against Ole Miss.

Last year's Super Bulldog Weekend was dampened by continuous thunderstorms in the area. The football scrimmage was moved indoors, and the baseball series against Auburn saw repeated delays. It also overlapped with Easter weekend.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Young players spark Starkville girls’ comeback win over Oxford in district tournament

STARKVILLE — For lack of a better term, Starkville girls basketball took a rest for the third quarter and just looked out of sorts. A team that lost just four games in the regular season was in jeopardy of having to play in a third-place game in the MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 tournament after Oxford outscored the Yellow Jackets, 24-11, in the third quarter of Monday’s game.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 25 drawings, a lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing! The player won an estimated $905,168 in the record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt

WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism

NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
reflector-online.com

Chicken Salad Chick closes its doors in Starkville

On Jan. 31, Chicken Salad Chick on Highway 12 permanently closed in Starkville. Dianna and Cameron Parker, owners of the Chicken Salad Chick in Starkville, shared the reasoning behind their decision to close the restaurant. “Our sales cut almost in half within the past two years,” Cameron Parker said.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening

Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
FULTON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy