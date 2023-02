Sun Prairie, Wisconsin’s famous groundhog, Jimmy, saw his shadow last week on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, forecasting six more weeks of winter – a message passed along via this Door County tree posting, captured by Rosann Hollinger. (With all due respect to Jimmy, it sure didn’t feel like winter this week with temperatures above freezing and everything all amelt.)

ELLISON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO