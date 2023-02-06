Will Trae Young request trade from Hawks?

If the Atlanta Hawks make no moves at the NBA trade deadline, they very well may finish the season right around the .500 mark that they have right now, and painfully mediocre. If that were to happen, would superstar guard Trae Young dare request a trade?

There are rumors swirling that Young is unhappy, but would the Hawks even be able to move him?

Spotrac's Keith Smith joined Randy McMichael and Chris Thomas to clear the air on Trae Young being a "selfish" player that teams wouldn't trade for.

"When he passes the ball four or five times, and it turns into four or five clanked jump shots, then he's like 'alright, I'll do it myself,'" Smith said.

also says that Atlanta should be looking for a massive return, but that may not come unless there is a team out there that can build a team around him.