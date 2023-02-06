ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira man accused in January shooting death indicted on murder, other felony charges

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
 4 days ago
A Chemung County grand jury has indicted an Elmira man on murder and other felonies in connection with the Jan. 21 shooting death of another man.

Shamel T. Swan, 29, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from the death of 34-year-old Jeremy J. Shazer, of Elmira, in a parking lot at 201 W. Miller St. on Elmira's Southside, near Keefe's Tavern, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Swan shot Shazer with a semiautomatic pistol while he was sitting in a car at that location, according to the indictment.

Shazer was still alive when officers found him but died later at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, police said.

Swan was taken into custody later the same day in the Sayre/Athens area and was committed to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

He was returned to New York and is now in custody at the Chemung County Jail without bail to await further court proceedings.

Police said at the time of Swan's arrest the investigation is continuing and additional arrests were possible.

