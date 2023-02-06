Read full article on original website
San Antonio Humane Society hosts weekend adoption event
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Humane Society is hosting its annual Sosy and Sasha’s Touchdown adoption event this weekend. From Friday, Feb. 10 to 12, at 4804 Fredericksburg Road, cats, and kittens will be available to adopt on the spot, with adoption fees waived. The event will...
San Antonio 12-year-old coated as junior executive sous chef
SAN ANTONIO – Keeping your kitchen and food clean, handling sharp objects and dealing with high heat are all responsibilities chefs deal with daily in a kitchen. A 12-year-old junior executive sous chef in San Antonio does it all. “My dream when I become an adult is to open...
Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
Father of Uvalde shooting survivor encourages potential blood donors
SAN ANTONIO – The gift of blood helped save the life of a girl after the Robb Elementary School shooting last year, according to her father. Now, he’s making it his mission to pay it forward. Ruben Zamora was unable to give blood as planned, but he is...
San Antonio chef, restaurant owner to appear on Guy Fieri cook-off show
The owner and chef of a popular San Antonio eatery, Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, is lighting up the Hollywood food scene with Texas flare. Braunda Smith will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Games” cook-off show this spring. The episode, “Burger Ballers,” will premiere on the...
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
Pearl restaurant will start opening early for weekend brunch
SAN ANTONIO – Pearl restaurant Carriqui will now be offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and showcase food and drink items that represent South Texas, according to a press release. Some of the new entrees include:. Chilaquiles...
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodents, roaches, hazardous chemicals lead to health violations for SA restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections of some San Antonio restaurants uncovered all kinds of gross violations -- from rodent droppings and roaches to bottles of hazardous chemicals that have no business being in a restaurant. Little Caesars. Little Caesars, located in the 2700 block of SW Military Drive,...
Animal Care Services launches new initiative to help keep dogs off the streets
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve driven around some parts of San Antonio, you may have noticed many apparent stray dogs. However, according to Animal Care Services, some of them could very well have owners. ACS is launching a new initiative to help dog owners best provide for their...
San Antonio family seeks answers from son’s friends about his death
SAN ANTONIO – The friends of a murdered teen said they were the victims of an attempted robbery. But, the teen’s family said their story doesn’t seem to add up. Viene Heredia said her son Jonathan Heredia, 18, was a kind-hearted human, humble in nature. Jonathan, the...
Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice
SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch-off bought at tax center in South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky San Antonio resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game purchased at a tax center inside South Park Mall. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning $1,000,000 Crossword ticket was purchased at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 S.W. Military Drive.
New look Espee music venue at St. Paul Square sets stage for large festival
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new life for a historic San Antonio music venue. The Sunset Station outdoor venue at St. Paul Square is reopening under new management and under a new name, The Espee. “We can’t wait to open our doors and reintroduce the community to this gem...
Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas
LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
Insider: Experience the San Antonio Brahmas season opener with KSAT
American football fans and people who want to party with KSAT — we have a unique member experience just for you. We’re inviting 29 members of KSAT Insider to join us for the San Antonio Brahmas season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Alamodome. See below for the sweepstake entry form.
Bexar County judge wins appeal to display rainbow flag in courtroom
SAN ANTONIO – After a four-year battle and appeal process Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez won an appeal over her right to display a rainbow flag in her courtroom. Within months of taking the bench in 2019, a complaint was made by a local defense attorney...
San Antonio boy undergoes emergency brain procedure after suffering hemorrhage at school
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old San Antonio boy is recovering after suffering a hemorrhage at school and undergoing a life-saving procedure on his brain. Nikko Medina underwent the procedure in October after not feeling well one day in class. “I felt a migraine in my head. I felt pretty...
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a department store inside Ingram Park Mall. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at a Macy’s department store in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the city’s West Side.
Shooting in downtown San Antonio leaves man wounded, brother arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – A heated argument between two brothers Friday morning in downtown San Antonio ended with one of them shot and the other later arrested following a brief police chase, San Antonio police said. Around 11:30 a.m., the siblings were arguing in the parking lot of a methadone...
Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
