KSAT 12

San Antonio Humane Society hosts weekend adoption event

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Humane Society is hosting its annual Sosy and Sasha’s Touchdown adoption event this weekend. From Friday, Feb. 10 to 12, at 4804 Fredericksburg Road, cats, and kittens will be available to adopt on the spot, with adoption fees waived. The event will...
KSAT 12

San Antonio 12-year-old coated as junior executive sous chef

SAN ANTONIO – Keeping your kitchen and food clean, handling sharp objects and dealing with high heat are all responsibilities chefs deal with daily in a kitchen. A 12-year-old junior executive sous chef in San Antonio does it all. “My dream when I become an adult is to open...
KSAT 12

Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
KSAT 12

Pearl restaurant will start opening early for weekend brunch

SAN ANTONIO – Pearl restaurant Carriqui will now be offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and showcase food and drink items that represent South Texas, according to a press release. Some of the new entrees include:. Chilaquiles...
KSAT 12

Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice

SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
KSAT 12

Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas

LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
KSAT 12

Insider: Experience the San Antonio Brahmas season opener with KSAT

American football fans and people who want to party with KSAT — we have a unique member experience just for you. We’re inviting 29 members of KSAT Insider to join us for the San Antonio Brahmas season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Alamodome. See below for the sweepstake entry form.
KSAT 12

Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
