‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel in Development: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to Direct, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Talks to Return

By Angelique Jackson
 4 days ago
Sony Pictures is looking to reboot “ I Know What You Did Last Summer ” with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (“Do Revenge,” “Someone Great,” “Sweet/Vicious”) set to direct.

The project is in early development at the studio, with the franchise’s original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in talks to reprise their roles. Leah McKendrick is on board to write the script for the project, which she developed with Kaytin Robinson, which is set to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise to Sony. Neal H. Moritz is also in talks to return as producer.

News of the relaunch comes following the successful reboot of the “Scream” franchise, which continues with “Scream VI” hitting theaters on March 10. The film also follows Kaytin Robinson’s “Do Revenge,” which featured Sarah Michelle Gellar, who along with Ryan Phillippe, rounded out the original “I Know What You Did Last Summer” quartet.

Directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson, the 1997 slasher film saw four teens from a small seaside town haunted (or, more literally, stalked) by a hook-wielding maniac after getting into a hit-and-run accident, that they’d tried to cover up. The film earned more than $125 million at the box office and spawned the direct sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,” which starred Hewitt, Brandy, Mekhi Phifer and Matthew Settle. In 2021, the franchise got a streaming reboot with Amazon Prime Video’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Love Hewitt is represented by Gersh and Vault Entertainment, while Prinze Jr. is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment.

Deadline was first to report news of the developing sequel. Sony had no comment.

