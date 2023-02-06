ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here Are The 8 Best Small Towns In Texas for 2023

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QY7B9_0keJcYye00
Photo: Getty Images

Texas is filled with cute small towns that have plenty of room to roam. Southern small towns are known for their hospitality, beautiful landscapes, and fried foods. But some are just better suited for long-term living .

Travel + Leisure released a list of the top eight best small towns in Texas. The website states, "Throughout the state, small-town life still largely exists between buzzing metropolises. And though compact, these picture-perfect small towns pack in big-time appeal, with festivals, great hiking, wineries , art installations, historic edifices, and stunning beauty everywhere you turn."

According to the list, here best eight small towns in Texas for 2023:

  • Marfa
  • Wimberley
  • Jefferson
  • Bandera
  • Dripping Springs
  • Round Top
  • Port Aransas
  • Johnson City

Each of these towns offer up unique experiences for both residents and visitors. Filled with trail rides, old-fashioned diners, swimming holes, contemporary art museums, fossil hunting, unique natural landscapes, award-winning desserts, and beach activities, these towns are sure to have you coming back time and time again. Some may even have you buying a house and settling in to stick around for a while.

Check out what the website has to say about each of Texas' eight best small towns for 2023 on travelandleisure.com .

Comments / 0

Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark

They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Texas College Towns Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Sports in Texas are huge. There’s nothing more fun than a Saturday college football game against rivals to bring you back to your old cheerleading days, but that’s not all these towns have to offer. Whether you’re visiting to help your student find their college home, looking for the youthful vibe in a city, or exploring presidential libraries on college campuses, Texas has its share of unique college towns. Here are seven Texas college towns that make for a perfect weekend getaway.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy