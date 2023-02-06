ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Feb. 10th

An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Church Without Walls in Flint held an event to honor the lives of those lost to violence on Thursday, Feb. 9. TV5 News Update:...
Cars 108

What Michigan City is One of the Least Glamorous in the U.S.?

The least glamorous city is Warren, Michigan. Out of 200 cities across the country, it's the nation’s No. 2 least glamorous city. Even though I think the study is kind of dumb and pointless, they're not that far off base. When you really think about it, there is nothing glamorous about Warren.
tourcounsel.com

Courtland Center | Shopping mall in Burton, Michigan

Courtland Center, formerly Eastland Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Burton, Michigan, a suburb of Flint, Michigan, United States. It opened in 1968, two years before the larger Genesee Valley Center on the other side of the Flint metropolitan area. Courtland Center includes four anchor stores: JCPenney, Dunham's Sports,...
The Flint Journal

Boys would have survived if Flint firefighters had searched burning home, new court filing says

FLINT, MI – The mother of two boys who died after having been left inside a burning home in Flint is seeking $50 million from the city, a new court filing says. Crystal Cooper, the mother of the late Lamar D. and Zyaire Mitchell, filed the amended complaint in Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, alleging that former Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for their deaths.
CBS Detroit

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
abc12.com

Car crashes into home in Flushing Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
WNEM

U-M Flint PD taking calls in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan Flint Police Department is answering calls outside of the university area to assist the city of Flint Police Department. “It frees up the city of Flint Police Department to answer calls outside of this area. Trying to make it a little bit easier on the city of Flint Police Department,” said officer James Wheeler.
WNEM

Flint church holds service to honor lives lost to violence

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Church Without Walls in Flint held an event to honor the lives of those lost to violence on Thursday, Feb. 9. The church held a Hope, Healing, and Remembrance service and provided resources for those dealing with the grief of loss. “I know that we can...
Reason.com

Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can

A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
Cars 108

Cars 108

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

