A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
He Made Millions Selling Illegal Pez Dispensers: ‘The Pez Outlaw’ of Dewitt, Michigan
Oh, my goodness...it's another dastardly Michigan desperado!. He was not a murderer...not a kidnapper...not an embezzler.....not even a jaywalker. His crime was sneaking European Pez dispensers into the United States. His name is Steve Glew from the town of Dewitt in Clinton County. Netflix has produced a docu-drama about Steve,...
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Feb. 10th
An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Church Without Walls in Flint held an event to honor the lives of those lost to violence on Thursday, Feb. 9. TV5 News Update:...
Former Bank Up for Sale in Flint. Only $300k with Vault Included
A former bank is now up for sale in Flint, Michigan. Just across the street from the Dort Mall in Flint, a rather unique property is currently on the market. This unique property is a former bank at the corner of Atherton Road and Dort Highway. The seller is motivated and asking for just $299,000 for it.
What Michigan City is One of the Least Glamorous in the U.S.?
The least glamorous city is Warren, Michigan. Out of 200 cities across the country, it's the nation’s No. 2 least glamorous city. Even though I think the study is kind of dumb and pointless, they're not that far off base. When you really think about it, there is nothing glamorous about Warren.
Grand Blanc, MI Bar Hilariously Calls Out the “Thief of the Week”
No matter where you go, there is always someone that will try to take advantage of the situation they are in. Just recently, a newly opened restaurant and bar in Genesee County saw a situation like this...on camera!. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, a customer sitting at the bar decided...
tourcounsel.com
Courtland Center | Shopping mall in Burton, Michigan
Courtland Center, formerly Eastland Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Burton, Michigan, a suburb of Flint, Michigan, United States. It opened in 1968, two years before the larger Genesee Valley Center on the other side of the Flint metropolitan area. Courtland Center includes four anchor stores: JCPenney, Dunham's Sports,...
Boys would have survived if Flint firefighters had searched burning home, new court filing says
FLINT, MI – The mother of two boys who died after having been left inside a burning home in Flint is seeking $50 million from the city, a new court filing says. Crystal Cooper, the mother of the late Lamar D. and Zyaire Mitchell, filed the amended complaint in Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, alleging that former Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for their deaths.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
abc12.com
Car crashes into home in Flushing Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
Free vending machine with Narcan, fentanyl test strips installed at MTA in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI – A vending machine that will provide the community with free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips was installed Thursday afternoon at the Mass Transportation Authority Transit Center in downtown Flint. Installed by the Genesee Community Health Center, the free vending machine will carry Narcan, or Naloxone nasal...
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Saginaw activist found not guilty of trespassing on Fraternal Order of Police property during protest
SAGINAW, MI — In July 2020, Saginaw police arrested and stunned local activist Cornelius E. “Neil” Phelps III during a demonstration near a Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Officers based their arrest on the belief Phelps was trespassing. While Phelps remains charged with two felonies of resisting...
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
Voice News
Oakland University’s Katke-Cousins Course to host Hall Financial Michigan Open
ROCHESTER – The Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship presented by Brighton Ford and Make The Turn will be played at the Oakland University Golf & Learning Center’s Katke-Cousins Golf Course, the Michigan Section PGA announced today. The 106th edition of the state championship for Michigan golfers will be...
Saginaw’s Houghton-Jones neighborhood group to receive $400K from city stimulus
SAGINAW, MI — Two weeks after advocates made the case for financial support, the Houghton-Jones Neighborhood Association in Saginaw received a $400,000 stimulus-funded allocation from elected leaders. The Saginaw City Council voted 8-0 to provide the nonprofit organization with the funds, using part of the city’s $52 million American...
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
WNEM
U-M Flint PD taking calls in downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan Flint Police Department is answering calls outside of the university area to assist the city of Flint Police Department. “It frees up the city of Flint Police Department to answer calls outside of this area. Trying to make it a little bit easier on the city of Flint Police Department,” said officer James Wheeler.
WNEM
Flint church holds service to honor lives lost to violence
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Church Without Walls in Flint held an event to honor the lives of those lost to violence on Thursday, Feb. 9. The church held a Hope, Healing, and Remembrance service and provided resources for those dealing with the grief of loss. “I know that we can...
Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can
A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
