Georgetown County, SC

Former Summerville officer sent to prison for taking guns and money from evidence room

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville police officer was convicted for stealing guns and money from his department's evidence room. According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pled guilty on Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. He also pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case. Rollings was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and subsequent probation.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Arrest made in fatal Johns Island backyard shooting, deputies say

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a suspect was charged with murder Friday in connection with a backyard shooting last month. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was arrested Friday. He was already in custody in Beaufort County after an arrest earlier this week, deputies said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
PINEVILLE, SC
BCSO: Body located in St. Stephen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was located in St. Stephen on Feb. 9. According to a press release, Berkeley County deputies received a call for service from a concerned citizen just after 1:30 p.m. They responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
GCSO: Traffic stop leads to handgun seizures and three arrests

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office (GSCO) arrested three men on Feb. 9 for unlawfully carrying firearms. Jaheim Johnson, 19, Jakaii Pickney, 19, and Omar Sumpter, 20, all of Georgetown, were arrested in Dunbar following a traffic stop shortly after 4 p.m., according to a press release.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Drugs seized, arrest made in Georgetown County traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop that happened just after midnight Friday on Oatland Road in Georgetown County. After the initial traffic stop, the suspect, David Gillyard Jr., 38, locked the doors of his vehicle and drove...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
North Charleston police officer injured in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in the area of I-26 and Aviation Avenue, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to ABC News 4. When asked about the crash, the spokesperson said the officer's injuries were minor...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Deputy involved in crash with tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a Wednesday-morning crash between a Charleston County deputy and tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Savannah Highway in the southbound...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
AWENDAW, SC

