Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Former Summerville officer sent to prison for taking guns and money from evidence room
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville police officer was convicted for stealing guns and money from his department's evidence room. According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pled guilty on Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. He also pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case. Rollings was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and subsequent probation.
abcnews4.com
Arrest made in fatal Johns Island backyard shooting, deputies say
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a suspect was charged with murder Friday in connection with a backyard shooting last month. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was arrested Friday. He was already in custody in Beaufort County after an arrest earlier this week, deputies said.
abcnews4.com
BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
abcnews4.com
BCSO: Body located in St. Stephen
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was located in St. Stephen on Feb. 9. According to a press release, Berkeley County deputies received a call for service from a concerned citizen just after 1:30 p.m. They responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line.
abcnews4.com
GCSO: Traffic stop leads to handgun seizures and three arrests
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office (GSCO) arrested three men on Feb. 9 for unlawfully carrying firearms. Jaheim Johnson, 19, Jakaii Pickney, 19, and Omar Sumpter, 20, all of Georgetown, were arrested in Dunbar following a traffic stop shortly after 4 p.m., according to a press release.
abcnews4.com
Drugs seized, arrest made in Georgetown County traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop that happened just after midnight Friday on Oatland Road in Georgetown County. After the initial traffic stop, the suspect, David Gillyard Jr., 38, locked the doors of his vehicle and drove...
abcnews4.com
Summerville man sentenced to life after murdering wife with butcher knife
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, a Summerville man was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his wife in 2019, according to the office of the First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe. Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced in the killing of wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe. She...
abcnews4.com
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
abcnews4.com
Stolen Chinese balloon clean-up equipment recovered, NMB police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach recovered stolen property Friday that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies were being dropped off for the Navy Sailors working off...
abcnews4.com
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston police officer injured in crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in the area of I-26 and Aviation Avenue, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to ABC News 4. When asked about the crash, the spokesperson said the officer's injuries were minor...
abcnews4.com
Summerville man arrested with stolen gun, drugs after police chase in Charleston: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Summerville is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a chase in Charleston on Tuesday, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Mark Lee Frasier, 31, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine...
abcnews4.com
Deputy involved in crash with tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a Wednesday-morning crash between a Charleston County deputy and tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Savannah Highway in the southbound...
abcnews4.com
'Power of the prayer:' Horry Co. mom making progress 1 month after cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Wednesday marks one month since 28-year-old Horry County mom, Alexis Prue, unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest. Her husband, Andrew Prue, tweeted about the shocking medical emergency and went viral, as millions of people began sharing their thoughts and prayers for the family. In an...
abcnews4.com
Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
abcnews4.com
CPD: Pedestrian collision at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the CPD, the road reopened as of 9:04 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a pedestrian occurred the evening of Feb. 9 at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced the collision in a tweet at...
abcnews4.com
$16K in iPads stolen during break-in at Mount Pleasant Costco, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a break-in at Costco over the weekend that resulted in dozens of iPads being stolen from the store, according to an incident report from the police department. Officers responded to the store on Park Avenue Boulevard shortly before 1...
abcnews4.com
6 students, school bus driver taken to hospital after crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police responded to a school bus crash in West Ashley shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. Six students and the school bus driver were transported to local hospitals for "what appeared to...
abcnews4.com
Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County unveils rendering of new library coming to downtown Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government on Wednesday unveiled a rendering of the new 15,000-square-foot library coming to downtown Summerville. The library will be located in the town's historic district in front of the YMCA. "Dorchester County is also constructing the new Oakbrook Library and the N....
Comments / 0