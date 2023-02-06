MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rain off and on, ranging from light to moderate, with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm. Expect that to continue through Saturday evening. Additional rainfall of one to two inches is likely. For the many outdoor events and parades, there is no way to know exactly whether it will rain where you plan to be, at a specific time. Plan for wet conditions, and follow the larger areas of rain on your NBC 15 weather app.

MOBILE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO