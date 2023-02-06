Read full article on original website
Recent streak of gun violence frustrates local police chiefs
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — There were six shootings with nine victims in Mobile County this week and there's one thing many of these shootings have in common: the people involved know each other. One shooting was in Prichard, another shooting was in Citronelle, the remaining four were in the...
Police: Two arrested after teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
Mobile Police make arrest in Longhorn Steakhouse robbery
According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to 6201 Airport Boulevard in response to a report of a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject entered the location armed with a firearm and demanded money from the...
Destiny Watson's family hopes Aniah's Law can keep her alleged killers off the streets
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight, a family is grieving the loss of 23 year old, Destiny Watson. Watson was murdered at a Prichard gas station off of Saint Stephens Road on Tuesday night. Police say her killers blocked her car in and opened fire. Today there was a bond hearing for her alleged killers, Adrianna Gossett, and Moses Richardson. The court granted bond for one of the two suspects. The family wondering why Aniah’s Law couldn't be used. Both suspects were charged with murder.
Mobile DA intends to prove 'aggravating factors' in case against Prichard Water employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors in the case against Teresa Lewis, a former Prichard Water Board employee. With this filing, the DA’s office is now seeking to prove the factors against all four...
Mobile Police: Woman rams ex with her car, breaking his legs and feet
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Bobbie Black, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for using her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend on February 1, 2023, in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim, who reported the...
One attorney may ask Mobile to cancel First 48 contract
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — More attorneys are pointing to problems they say the show First 48 creates in the courts. First 48 film crews get unprecedented access to crime scenes and Mobile Police homicide detectives as they try to solve murders, but defense attorneys argue it's prejudicial and poisons the jury pool. Now, one attorney says he may ask city leaders to take action.
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls named 2023's Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade Grand Marshal
Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — We had a very special guest in our studio Thursday, with a huge honor for our very own Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls. Alan has officially been given the title of Grand Marshal for the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade. He was honored by last...
Order of Polka Dots hits the streets for '80s Ladies' Mardi Gras parade
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Order of Polka dots rolled down route A in Mobile on Thursday. NBC 15 got a sneak peek at the floats and what people can expect along the parade route. "We have a total of 15 floats, our emblem float, and then 14 additional...
Gulf Shores students to build dunes by planting 3,000 sea oats at Gulf State Park
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools, Dune Doctors, US Fish and Wildlife, and the Gulf State Park will host a Planting for Protection (P4P) event for local students to help initiate coastal dunes along the Gulf State Park by installing native dune-building vegetation. In addition to hands-on restoration, the event will also consist of short classes led by Gulf State Park Natural Resource Planner Kelly Reetz, Coastal Biologist Bill Lyn with US Fish & Wildlife, and Frederique Beroset Plant Biologist & Coastal Restoration Expert with Dune Doctors.
Mobile only city without Amtrak platform ready on Gulf Coast line set to begin in 2023
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WPMI) — Amtrak is gearing up to start passenger rail service between Mobile and New Orleans sometime this year. Part of that process is getting Amtrak crews qualified on the tracks, but also making sure people are aware of railroad safety. There have already been five incidents...
Rain all the way through Saturday evening
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rain off and on, ranging from light to moderate, with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm. Expect that to continue through Saturday evening. Additional rainfall of one to two inches is likely. For the many outdoor events and parades, there is no way to know exactly whether it will rain where you plan to be, at a specific time. Plan for wet conditions, and follow the larger areas of rain on your NBC 15 weather app.
