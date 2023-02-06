Read full article on original website
Did Adele Really Leave During Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Speech?
A seconds-long clip from the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony showing Adele during Harry Styles' Album of the Year acceptance speech has gone viral, leaving some fans wondering: Did Adele leave during Harry Styles' Grammys speech?. On Twitter, some fans spread the rumor that Adele left during Styles' speech because Beyoncé...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Harry Styles’ Background Dancers Say Grammys Stage Started Spinning Wrong Way During Performance
Harry Styles is a seasoned performer known for his infectious, bright energy onstage. That's why fans found it odd when things seemed off during his Grammy Awards performance Sunday (Feb. 5), where he performed his massive hit "As It Was." "He is also shy, he gets his energy from the...
David Guetta Sparks Debate After Using Deepfake AI to Put Eminem’s Voice on His Song
David Guetta has sparked a debate online about the use of AI in music. "Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em," he tweeted on Feb. 3. The tweet contained a video of Guetta during a DJ gig playing a song where Eminem's voice was replicated through AI technology. "There's something...
Price of Eggs Drops Just Days After Taylor Swift Tells Her Fans to ‘Get On It’
Taylor Swift fans are strong and mighty, but did they really cause the price of eggs to drop?. During the Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 5), host Trevor Noah jokingly asked Swift to call on her fans, a.k.a the Swifties, to lower the inflated price of eggs all across the country.
J.Lo and Ben Affleck ‘Not Fazed’ by Those 2023 Grammys Memes
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck seem to be unaffected after Affleck was turned into a viral meme at the 2023 Grammys. Sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are aware of the memes, but they aren't paying attention to them. "Jen and Ben are...
Nobody Recognizes Verve Pipe Singer Performing Own Song at Karaoke… AGAIN!
Verve Pipe singer Brian Vander Ark is a West Michigan Guy, so by all accounts, he could blend in pretty well with the common man. But still... wouldn't you think you'd recognize the guy if he was singing his own song at Karaoke?. Apparently not, as (once again) almost NOBODY...
