Sheriff: Body found in Martin Co. canal ID'd as car theft suspect
A body recovered Friday from a Martin County canal has been identified as a car theft suspect, who the sheriff's office said was involved in a pursuit earlier this week.
cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
Body of missing 20-year-old man found in canal following car chase in Martin County
PORT MAYACA, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a man recovered from a canal in Martin County has been identified as a missing 20-year-old man from Belle Glade. The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the body of Tyrone Miles Jr. was pulled from a canal in Port Mayaca on Friday, Feb. 10.
School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County
A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday.
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
cw34.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
cbs12.com
Fire Photos: Firefighters combat RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie had firefighters working quickly to combat the inferno. The St. Lucie Fire District was able to capture the moment firefighters battled the smoke and flames. Fire officials said at around 1:49 p.m. on...
cw34.com
Sheriff: School custodian arrested on drug charges, may have been selling
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A school custodian is facing drug charges and the sheriff's office is investigating claims that he sold drugs on school grounds. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Gary Henderson, of Port St. Lucie, on Thursday evening for possession of drugs on a school campus.
cw34.com
Woman wanted in connection to attempted murder found hiding in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder in another county has finally been located in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Ta’liah Amond King had a warrant for her arrest in Jacksonville in connection to an attempted murder.
cbs12.com
Three people taken to hospital following open water incident in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An open water incident was reported on Thursday evening. Around 6 p.m., units with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) received reports that two juveniles were having troubles while swimming under the Lake Worth Pier. On scene, they saw a total of...
cw34.com
Judge rules man can seek punitive damages against apartment complex in fatal shooting
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie man is suing a Wellington apartment complex and a property management company for wrongful death. His attorney says a judge has ruled he can seek punitive damages, which is rare in a case of this type. In November 2016, Dalton Dobkins,...
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
After freight train passes, SUV stopped on tracks struck by Brightline train
A couple was killed Wednesday night in Delray Beach when their SUV was struck by an oncoming Brightline train, just moments after a freight train traveling the opposite direction passed, police say.
cw34.com
PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
cw34.com
Deputies looking for missing, endangered man last seen in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are attempting to locate a missing and endangered 22-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Wannya Gary Robert Bell, 22, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Pine Street in Lantana. It wasn't until Tuesday, Feb. 7 when he was reported missing by his grandmother.
cw34.com
2 people killed after their SUV is struck by Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway is now back open. Two people were killed after a Brightline train collided into their SUV on Wednesday night. The Delray Beach Police Department said Lindell Boulevard is shutdown at Old Dixie Hwy in...
WPBF News 25
Two killed after Brightline train strikes SUV on tracks
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police officials confirmed in atweet Wednesday that two people have died following a crash involving a Brightline truck and an SUV. The crash happened in Delray Beach as the train was heading southbound at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway. Police said witnesses...
cw34.com
Third arrest made at cosmetic business in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two cosmetic workers are accused of practicing medicine without a license in Jupiter. Jupiter Police arrested 54-year-old Donna Shuman on multiple counts of practicing medicine without an active license. She's the owner of Aqua Laser Studio on Indiantown Road. Police also arrested Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, aka...
cw34.com
Man at wheel of Lyft driver's car named person of interest in death investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The State Attorney's Office says the man found driving a car belonging to a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens is a person of interest in his death. Authorities found 35-year-old Matthew Scott Flores at the wheel of a red 2022 Kia Stinger...
cw34.com
Missing 2-year-old boy from Delray Beach found safe
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A little boy that was reported missing in Delray Beach was found safe. On Feb. 9, the Delray Beach Police Department said that they were actively searching for a missing 2-year old named Tyler Jules. At the time, police believed he may have walked...
