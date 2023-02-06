ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

cw34.com

Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: School custodian arrested on drug charges, may have been selling

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A school custodian is facing drug charges and the sheriff's office is investigating claims that he sold drugs on school grounds. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Gary Henderson, of Port St. Lucie, on Thursday evening for possession of drugs on a school campus.
FORT PIERCE, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Deputies looking for missing, endangered man last seen in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are attempting to locate a missing and endangered 22-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Wannya Gary Robert Bell, 22, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Pine Street in Lantana. It wasn't until Tuesday, Feb. 7 when he was reported missing by his grandmother.
LANTANA, FL
WPBF News 25

Two killed after Brightline train strikes SUV on tracks

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police officials confirmed in atweet Wednesday that two people have died following a crash involving a Brightline truck and an SUV. The crash happened in Delray Beach as the train was heading southbound at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway. Police said witnesses...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Third arrest made at cosmetic business in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two cosmetic workers are accused of practicing medicine without a license in Jupiter. Jupiter Police arrested 54-year-old Donna Shuman on multiple counts of practicing medicine without an active license. She's the owner of Aqua Laser Studio on Indiantown Road. Police also arrested Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, aka...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Missing 2-year-old boy from Delray Beach found safe

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A little boy that was reported missing in Delray Beach was found safe. On Feb. 9, the Delray Beach Police Department said that they were actively searching for a missing 2-year old named Tyler Jules. At the time, police believed he may have walked...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

