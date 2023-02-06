Read full article on original website
MDIFW commissioner named to international wetlands council
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced in a release Friday that Commissioner Judy Camuso has been appointed to the North American Wetlands Conservation Council. This makes Camuso the first official from Maine to ever serve on the international council, according to the release.
MaineHousing grants just over $1M to 13 emergency warming shelters across state
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday its donation of $1,075,000 in state funds to 13 overnight warming shelters across the state. "From Aroostook County to York County these resources will keep Mainers warm, north to south through the coming cold days of winter," MaineHousing said in a news release.
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
Organization aims to engage young Mainers in climate action
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s climate isn’t just changing, it’s evolving—like the choices young Mainers will make every day in the future. There’s an initiative in Maine aiming to get more young people engaged in that evolution. NEWS CENTER Maine's Meteorologist Jason Nappi went in-depth...
Maine Legislature declares 'Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day'
SACO, Maine — February 10 is officially "Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day." State representatives met on this day for a round table discussion about mental health issues in Maine at the Sweetser Campus in Saco. "For me, there was absolutely never a debate, and we are going to...
Union members look to negotiate contract for state transportation workers
BANGOR, Maine — Union members of the Maine Service Employees Association, Local 1989 of the Service Employees International Union are calling upon the state for better pay and benefits for state transportation workers as they renegotiate their contract. Union member for the Maine Department of Transportation Brian Markey said...
Maine Air National Guard welcomes squadron home after six months overseas
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine National Guard welcomes home squadron after six-month deployment overseas. The Maine Air National Guard welcomed home 30 members of a squadron this past week who were overseas for more than six months on deployment. During the deployment, the South Portland-based 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron (EIS)...
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
Maine Things To Do | Moonlight Challenge, Bath Winterfest, Great Caribou Bog Ski Races
Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Feb. 7 through Feb. 13.
2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded $20,000 to 3 Maine nonprofits
MAINE, USA — The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc. The goal? To address local community needs such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation. In 2022, The TEGNA Grant Foundation and...
3D-printed home could be potential solution to Maine housing crisis
BANGOR, Maine — Finding housing in Maine is not an easy task, but there's a new approach in the works to help the housing crisis. UMaine, MaineHousing, and Penquis are partnering to build a 3D-printed neighborhood. The pilot neighborhood will consist of nine 600-square-foot homes intended to house people experiencing homelessness.
Breweries collaborate on beer to promote racial equity
PORTLAND, Maine — One of Maine's iconic breweries teamed up with a Black-owned brewery in Los Angeles to brew a collaboration beer with a mission to promote racial equity in business. Crowns & Hops Brewing Company in Inglewood, California teamed up with Allagash to create "Cur-8," a blend of...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Ex-state adviser implicated in New Hampshire youth center abuse lawsuits
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The girls at New Hampshire’s youth detention center called their dormitory leader “Peepin’ Dave” because they say he leered at them through a bathroom window. But David Ball, later promoted to chief of operations, also is accused of much worse. Of nearly...
Maine community colleges end student COVID-19 vaccine requirements
MAINE, USA — Community colleges in Maine are ending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for on-campus students. The Maine Community College System (MCCS) announced the rescindment on Wednesday in a news release, saying it will be effective immediately. Prior to revoking the vaccine requirements, the community college system's student vaccine protocol...
Task force examining violence against healthcare workers releases report
AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine's task force studying violence against healthcare workers says this is a national issue, and one that those who work in the healthcare industry are seeing more and more. "Hearing the stories of Mainers who are having to struggle with these issues and...
Child death report looking into actions taken by DHHS presented to lawmakers
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Government Oversight Committee was presented the first report of four that was conducted by its nonpartisan Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability looking into the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday. In September 2022, the GOC subpoenaed DHHS for its records...
'Grammie Fran' helping change Maine students' lives through foster grandparent program
PORTLAND, Maine — The tender loving care some children receive from grandparents growing up is a feeling they never forget. That feeling is exactly what one woman has been giving Maine children for many years through the AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program in grade schools. At 81, Fran Seeley...
Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Maine makers
PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, or getting together for Galentine's Day, Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the "Makers of the USA" podcast, has some great gift ideas made by Maine companies. Nail It Art: Art made...
