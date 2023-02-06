ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

MDIFW commissioner named to international wetlands council

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced in a release Friday that Commissioner Judy Camuso has been appointed to the North American Wetlands Conservation Council. This makes Camuso the first official from Maine to ever serve on the international council, according to the release.
2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded $20,000 to 3 Maine nonprofits

MAINE, USA — The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc. The goal? To address local community needs such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation. In 2022, The TEGNA Grant Foundation and...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Maine community colleges end student COVID-19 vaccine requirements

MAINE, USA — Community colleges in Maine are ending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for on-campus students. The Maine Community College System (MCCS) announced the rescindment on Wednesday in a news release, saying it will be effective immediately. Prior to revoking the vaccine requirements, the community college system's student vaccine protocol...
Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Maine makers

PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, or getting together for Galentine's Day, Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the "Makers of the USA" podcast, has some great gift ideas made by Maine companies. Nail It Art: Art made...
