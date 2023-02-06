ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

High hopes for Jeremiah Wright: 'Somebody we're going to build this unit around'

Jake Thornton put his foot down. As winter workouts got under way for Auburn last month — and the Tigers’ new assistant coaches got their first look at Jeremiah Wright, one of the most physically imposing players on the roster — new defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett learned Wright’s history with the program, flipping from one line of scrimmage to the other multiple times.
Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina

AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
