High hopes for Jeremiah Wright: 'Somebody we're going to build this unit around'
Jake Thornton put his foot down. As winter workouts got under way for Auburn last month — and the Tigers’ new assistant coaches got their first look at Jeremiah Wright, one of the most physically imposing players on the roster — new defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett learned Wright’s history with the program, flipping from one line of scrimmage to the other multiple times.
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina
AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
