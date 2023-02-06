Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Hampden to Hold Public Forum On Western Ave – Route 1A Redesign
Hampden has grown a lot since I was a kid. This whole area of Penobscot County has in tons of ways, but when I grew up there, the population was barely 5,000. These days it's swollen up to almost double that. New schools, new town office... you name it. Hampden has had to change with the times like any place that grows every year.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
2023 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing to Take Place in Augusta
A date and city has been announced for the 2023 Moose Lottery Drawing. The Moose Lottery Drawing will be hosted by the city of Augusta this year. The date has been set for June 10, 2023. A specific location has yet to be announced. Last year, the town of Jackman...
Why Is Part of Ellsworth Experience Brown/Murky Water?
There have been quite a few complaints about the color of Ellsworth's water in the last couple of days, with it being brown and murky. As a result of the low water level in the standpipe this morning sediment in the tank was stirred up when the system came online. The water crew is actively flushing the system to try and remedy the issue.
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
A Maine Tractor Trailer Driver Charged with OUI in New Hampshire
A Skowhegan man is charged with OUI after New Hampshire State Police noticed his erratic driving. New Hampshire State Police say Wyatt Damon, Junior, 23, of Skowhegan, Maine is charged with driving under the influence for an incident that happened on Tuesday in the town of Pembroke. Why Did the...
Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor
Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
Get Tickets Early to See Chris Stapleton in Bangor with this Pre-sale Code
When Chris Stapleton returns to Bangor on July 6, we want our Country Club members to have the best seats in the house. That's why we're giving you a chance to buy your tickets before the general public. You're a member of our Country Club. That means you can get...
Grab Your Skates: Orono’s Ice Rinks Open To The Public
If you're looking for an outdoor skating rink to check out, that is not too far from Bangor, the town of Orono's two outdoor rinks are now finally open. They constructed their Pop-Up Rink back on January 10th, but between the mild conditions and a liner that wasn't holding the water the rink had been filled with, there was a bit of a delayed opening that one.
The Best “Super Sunday” Parties For The Big Game In Bangor
Feel like heading out for the best football day of the year this Sunday? You’ve got a bunch of options for fun, food & drink!. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a much anticipated half-time performance from Rihanna.
Old Town Police Charge 2 with Aggravated Drug Trafficking
A search prompted by an outstanding warrant in Old Town resulted in two arrests and the seizure of multiple drugs. The two people who face charges in connection with this investigation are Old Town residents Brandy Mylen, age 38, and Edward Janak, age 48. Why Were Police at the Apartment?
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0