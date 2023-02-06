ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, ME

Q106.5

Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties

Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Hampden to Hold Public Forum On Western Ave – Route 1A Redesign

Hampden has grown a lot since I was a kid. This whole area of Penobscot County has in tons of ways, but when I grew up there, the population was barely 5,000. These days it's swollen up to almost double that. New schools, new town office... you name it. Hampden has had to change with the times like any place that grows every year.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Why Is Part of Ellsworth Experience Brown/Murky Water?

There have been quite a few complaints about the color of Ellsworth's water in the last couple of days, with it being brown and murky. As a result of the low water level in the standpipe this morning sediment in the tank was stirred up when the system came online. The water crew is actively flushing the system to try and remedy the issue.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor

Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Grab Your Skates: Orono’s Ice Rinks Open To The Public

If you're looking for an outdoor skating rink to check out, that is not too far from Bangor, the town of Orono's two outdoor rinks are now finally open. They constructed their Pop-Up Rink back on January 10th, but between the mild conditions and a liner that wasn't holding the water the rink had been filled with, there was a bit of a delayed opening that one.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

The Best “Super Sunday” Parties For The Big Game In Bangor

Feel like heading out for the best football day of the year this Sunday? You’ve got a bunch of options for fun, food & drink!. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a much anticipated half-time performance from Rihanna.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Old Town Police Charge 2 with Aggravated Drug Trafficking

A search prompted by an outstanding warrant in Old Town resulted in two arrests and the seizure of multiple drugs. The two people who face charges in connection with this investigation are Old Town residents Brandy Mylen, age 38, and Edward Janak, age 48. Why Were Police at the Apartment?
OLD TOWN, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
