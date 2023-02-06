Read full article on original website
Related
Did Adele Really Leave During Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Speech?
A seconds-long clip from the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony showing Adele during Harry Styles' Album of the Year acceptance speech has gone viral, leaving some fans wondering: Did Adele leave during Harry Styles' Grammys speech?. On Twitter, some fans spread the rumor that Adele left during Styles' speech because Beyoncé...
Madonna Slams ‘Ageist and Misogynistic’ Criticism of Her 2023 Grammys Appearance
Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna faced criticism online for her seemingly new face. Madonna was on hand to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they took the stage to perform their collaboration "Unholy." The duo later made history as Petras was the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
How Gayle Feels About Being Nominated in the Same Category as Taylor Swift (EXCLUSIVE)
Gayle revealed what it's like to be up against Taylor Swift — who Gayle will be opening for on the superstar's Eras Tour — in the same category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. PopCrush caught up with Gayle on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night (Feb. 5), where the performer shared that she and Swift “congratulated each other on the Grammy nomination, obviously.”
2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Moments We Can’t Stop Thinking About (PHOTOS)
As expected, the 2023 Grammys red carpet delivered some show-stopping looks. Stars such as Lizzo, who donned an ornate floral number with a hooded cape, walked the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night (Feb. 5). See photos from the...
TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA
A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).
J.Lo’s Poor Husband Ben Affleck Had to Endure the 2023 Grammys and Now He’s a Meme
The internet can't get enough of Ben Affleck's lackluster energy at the 65th Grammy Awards. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Affleck appeared in the Grammys audience alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who was a presenter during the awards ceremony's live telecast. Each time he was spotted by fans watching at...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Price of Eggs Drops Just Days After Taylor Swift Tells Her Fans to ‘Get On It’
Taylor Swift fans are strong and mighty, but did they really cause the price of eggs to drop?. During the Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 5), host Trevor Noah jokingly asked Swift to call on her fans, a.k.a the Swifties, to lower the inflated price of eggs all across the country.
Taylor Swift Clapped for Harry Styles at the Grammys and Fans Ate It Up: REACTIONS
Haylor fans, unite! Fans are reacting to Taylor Swift's sweet reaction to Harry Styles' 2023 Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album for his 2022 album, Harry's House. Presented to him by Jennifer Lopez, Styles grabbed the first televised award of the night during the main show Sunday (Feb. 5).
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Grace and Maturity’ in Grammy Loss
While Machine Gun Kelly has occasionally spoken with bravado about his accomplishments, the rapper-turned-rocker came at his Grammy loss over the weekend from a place of humility, and it's something that didn't go unnoticed by his fiancee, actress Megan Fox. Fox penned a sweet message for MGK after losing out on the Best Rock Album category, praising his "grace and maturity."
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged! See Her Engagement Ring (PHOTO)
The rapper's daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 27, shared some big news on her Instagram Monday (Feb. 6): she's engaged!. "Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 [diamond ring emoji] ... i love you," she captioned the announcement of her engagement to Evan McClintock. The post included photos of the couple celebrating and...
David Guetta Sparks Debate After Using Deepfake AI to Put Eminem’s Voice on His Song
David Guetta has sparked a debate online about the use of AI in music. "Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em," he tweeted on Feb. 3. The tweet contained a video of Guetta during a DJ gig playing a song where Eminem's voice was replicated through AI technology. "There's something...
Why Did Will Smith Back Out of His Surprise 2023 Grammys Performance?
Why didn't Will Smith perform at the 2023 Grammys?. Smith was reportedly set to take the stage as a surprise performer at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5), but he never made it to the event. Prior to the main show, Questlove revealed Smith's planned performance while...
J.Lo and Ben Affleck ‘Not Fazed’ by Those 2023 Grammys Memes
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck seem to be unaffected after Affleck was turned into a viral meme at the 2023 Grammys. Sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are aware of the memes, but they aren't paying attention to them. "Jen and Ben are...
Shania Twain Explains Her Bright Red Hair 2023 Grammys Look
Shania Twain turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night (Feb. 5), rocking a sharp-silhouetted, black-and-white polka dot ensemble with blazing red hair. Her wardrobe made cow print look cool, but it was her long, neon red locks that took the spotlight in an interview she gave on the carpet to ET.
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?
Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
Jay-Z Explains Why He Doesn’t Like People Filming Him
Jay-Z is a bit of a recluse and apparently isn't too fond of being recorded by people on film. Hov recently explained his anti-camera credo. On Monday (Feb. 6), TIDAL ran a rare interview with Jigga surrounding his epic "God Did" performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. While Jay was spitting his four-minute verse, Roc Nation president OG Juan started filming Jay on his phone, something Hov would normally be against.
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Cheating Joke
Nearly five months after Adam Levine's cheating allegations went viral, Behati Prinsloo, who has been married to the Maroon 5 frontman since 2014, reacted to a joke about the scandal on Instagram. On Monday (Feb. 6), Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming guest appearance by referencing...
Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Shades Pamela Anderson in Since-Deleted TikTok
The internet is forever and Brittany Furlan learned this after she posted videos shading her husband, Tommy Lee's, ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, before deleting the post. Furlan received backlash earlier this week after she posted a video where she claimed that Anderson wouldn't care if she died. Furlan used the “90s...
Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie and Wife Sarah Welcome New Baby
Brendon Urie, the singer who recently signaled the end of his longtime emo-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, has now welcomed a child with his wife, Sarah Urie (née Orzechowski). In his Jan. 24 statement announcing Panic! at the Disco's breakup, Brendon pointed to the new baby as part...
PopCrush
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0