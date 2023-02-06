ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna Slams ‘Ageist and Misogynistic’ Criticism of Her 2023 Grammys Appearance

Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna faced criticism online for her seemingly new face. Madonna was on hand to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they took the stage to perform their collaboration "Unholy." The duo later made history as Petras was the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
How Gayle Feels About Being Nominated in the Same Category as Taylor Swift (EXCLUSIVE)

Gayle revealed what it's like to be up against Taylor Swift — who Gayle will be opening for on the superstar's Eras Tour — in the same category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. PopCrush caught up with Gayle on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night (Feb. 5), where the performer shared that she and Swift “congratulated each other on the Grammy nomination, obviously.”
TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA

A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Grace and Maturity’ in Grammy Loss

While Machine Gun Kelly has occasionally spoken with bravado about his accomplishments, the rapper-turned-rocker came at his Grammy loss over the weekend from a place of humility, and it's something that didn't go unnoticed by his fiancee, actress Megan Fox. Fox penned a sweet message for MGK after losing out on the Best Rock Album category, praising his "grace and maturity."
Why Did Will Smith Back Out of His Surprise 2023 Grammys Performance?

Why didn't Will Smith perform at the 2023 Grammys?. Smith was reportedly set to take the stage as a surprise performer at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5), but he never made it to the event. Prior to the main show, Questlove revealed Smith's planned performance while...
J.Lo and Ben Affleck ‘Not Fazed’ by Those 2023 Grammys Memes

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck seem to be unaffected after Affleck was turned into a viral meme at the 2023 Grammys. Sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are aware of the memes, but they aren't paying attention to them. "Jen and Ben are...
Shania Twain Explains Her Bright Red Hair 2023 Grammys Look

Shania Twain turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night (Feb. 5), rocking a sharp-silhouetted, black-and-white polka dot ensemble with blazing red hair. Her wardrobe made cow print look cool, but it was her long, neon red locks that took the spotlight in an interview she gave on the carpet to ET.
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?

Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
Jay-Z Explains Why He Doesn’t Like People Filming Him

Jay-Z is a bit of a recluse and apparently isn't too fond of being recorded by people on film. Hov recently explained his anti-camera credo. On Monday (Feb. 6), TIDAL ran a rare interview with Jigga surrounding his epic "God Did" performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. While Jay was spitting his four-minute verse, Roc Nation president OG Juan started filming Jay on his phone, something Hov would normally be against.
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Cheating Joke

Nearly five months after Adam Levine's cheating allegations went viral, Behati Prinsloo, who has been married to the Maroon 5 frontman since 2014, reacted to a joke about the scandal on Instagram. On Monday (Feb. 6), Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming guest appearance by referencing...
Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie and Wife Sarah Welcome New Baby

Brendon Urie, the singer who recently signaled the end of his longtime emo-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, has now welcomed a child with his wife, Sarah Urie (née Orzechowski). In his Jan. 24 statement announcing Panic! at the Disco's breakup, Brendon pointed to the new baby as part...
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

