Massachusetts State

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
Where does western Massachusetts begin?

The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
What’s the Closest Distance Between Any Two Dunkin’s in Massachusetts?

Dunkin' is everywhere in Massachusetts! Any why shouldn't it be? The coffee and donut franchise was founded right here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA). As anyone is Massachusetts knows, it's conveniently located just about anywhere throughout the state. In fact, several towns in the state have multiple Dunkin' locations. But what is the closest distance between any two Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts?
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
A one-time payment is coming to millions of Massachusetts residents

If you live in Massachusetts, you very likely may have some money coming your way soon. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts. These payments from the state started at the end of 2022. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
Massachusetts Approves Encore Boston Harbor Expansion

Wynn Resorts – Encore’s operator – received MGC’s blessing to construct a new building right across the street from its current integrated casino. The new plans include a variety of fresh offers, including sports betting, thanks to Massachusetts legalizing it recently. Expansion Plans Get Green Light.
Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country

We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
5 Massachusetts Landmarks Have Changed Their Name, One’s In the Berkshires

What's in a name? Not necessarily the best things, apparently. There are 650 geographical fixtures and historical landmarks across the country that recently underwent name changes in the past year. These name changes are due to the federal efforts from U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to follow through on removing the derogatory term 'squaw' from being used. In Massachusetts, there are five landmarks that recently had their name changed. One of those landmarks happens to be in the Berkshires.
These Five Massachusetts Celebrities Used to Work Regular Jobs

It's no secret that Massachusetts is the birthplace of many famous people. Celebrities that we see on television, billboards, magazines, newspapers, and the internet were either born in Massachusetts, have a current residence here in the Bay State, or lived in Massachusetts at one time. The List of Celebrities Born...
