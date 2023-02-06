What's in a name? Not necessarily the best things, apparently. There are 650 geographical fixtures and historical landmarks across the country that recently underwent name changes in the past year. These name changes are due to the federal efforts from U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to follow through on removing the derogatory term 'squaw' from being used. In Massachusetts, there are five landmarks that recently had their name changed. One of those landmarks happens to be in the Berkshires.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO