Beaumont, CA

Beaumont police searching for man who set partner on fire

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago



BEAUMONT, Calif. (KNX) – Beaumont police are searching for a man accused of dousing his partner in lighter fluid before setting her on fire.

On Friday just after 7:40 a.m., police performed a welfare check at a residence in the 36000 block of Olea Court.

“The reporting party told police she was contacted by a friend who reported she had been doused with lighter fluid, lit on fire by her domestic partner and was taken to a home in the Olivewood community,” police said.

The victim was found with serious burns to over 30% of her body and was sent to the hospital via air ambulance.

Investigators served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Palo Alto Avenue where they found evidence associated with the attack.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Norman, 38. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Corporal Chapparosa at 951-769-8500.
Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

