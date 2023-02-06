ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Human skeletal remains found under Chester Avenue bridge

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Human skeletal remains were found under the Chester Avenue bridge Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers were called to the riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of located human skeletal remains. Police said officers found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is considered at-risk because of a medical condition and no history of running away. Jazell Paredez was last seen Friday in the 10800 block of Vista Del Rancho Drive. Paredez is described as Hispanic,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Stabbing suspect opens fire on deputies; arrested for 4 counts of attempted murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man is facing four counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers and stabbing another man. An eight-month-long investigation ended with the suspect, 38-year-old Moses Legazpi, shooting at three Tulare County SWAT Deputies. According to officials, officers did not fire back. Instead, they struck Legazpi with […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hearing scheduled to set trial date in 5-year-old’s killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

