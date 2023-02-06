Read full article on original website
Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
Homicide investigation opened after 'skeletal remains' found in Bakersfield
A startling discovery of human remains Wednesday unearthed from the south bank of the Kern River has caused the Bakersfield Police Department to launch a homicide investigation, according to a police news release. Officers found remains believed to be those of an adult under the Chester Avenue bridge, police added....
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Human skeletal remains were found under the Chester Avenue bridge Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers were called to the riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of located human skeletal remains. Police said officers found...
2 men arrested in connection with Calif. shooting that killed 6, including 16-year-old, 10-month-old
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with several counts of murder after they allegedly killed six people execution-style during a "massacre" in January. On Feb. 3, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced law enforcement officials on the federal and local levels located 35-year-old Angel...
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
BPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is considered at-risk because of a medical condition and no history of running away. Jazell Paredez was last seen Friday in the 10800 block of Vista Del Rancho Drive. Paredez is described as Hispanic,...
In 'ghastly' incident, woman gets 13 years, 8 months for killing her child while driving intoxicated
The pain cuts sharp and deep for parents who mourn their child’s death — but one woman must forever endure knowing her actions while driving intoxicated with her 7-year-old daughter led to the girl's death. This mother, Wendy Garcia, 37, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years, 8 months...
Stabbing suspect opens fire on deputies; arrested for 4 counts of attempted murder
BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
Deadly car crash under investigation in Tulare County
Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
Hearing scheduled to set trial date in 5-year-old’s killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. […]
Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested in Tulare County on Tuesday after he allegedly shot at SWAT while he was being served with a warrant for his arrest, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 38-year-old Moses Legazpi was discovered on property at the 7200 Block […]
3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
Woman killed in two-car collision in south Bakersfield Thursday morning
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
