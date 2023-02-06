ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame boys basketball fell to 2-16 on the season with a 73-37 loss at St. Marys on Friday. The Irish trailed 19-8 after the first quarter but were more competitive in the next two periods, going into halftime down 33-22 and entering the fourth behind 52-35. The fourth quarter belonged to St. Marys, which outscored Notre Dame 21-2 to pull away.

SAINT MARYS, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO