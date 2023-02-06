Read full article on original website
WVNews
RCB uses suffocating defense to down Liberty, 44-14
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd coach Robert Shields believes his team can make a statement come tournament time if it continues to improve defensively. The Flying Eagles displayed that kind of defense Friday night at home as they held Liberty to just 15.6% field-goal shooting overall while forcing eight turnovers in the first quarter en route to a 9-2 lead, and never looked back in scoring a 44-14 victory in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action.
WVNews
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
WVNews
Seth Wilson provides the Mountaineers with a spark
Seth Wilson’s high school basketball career was about as storied as they come. The Lorain, Ohio, native started out at St. Vincent-St. Mary High in Akron, Ohio, and in his first season, he scored the second-most points for a freshman in school history, behind only LeBron James.
WVNews
Lincoln girls use big first half for win over Notre Dame, 58-24
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln used two big first-half runs to build a 35-point halftime lead for a 58-24 victory over Notre Dame in girls basketball action Friday night at Lincoln High Gymnasium. The win got the Cougars back to .500 on the season at 11-11, and Lincoln...
WVNews
Notre Dame boys beaten on the road at St. Marys
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame boys basketball fell to 2-16 on the season with a 73-37 loss at St. Marys on Friday. The Irish trailed 19-8 after the first quarter but were more competitive in the next two periods, going into halftime down 33-22 and entering the fourth behind 52-35. The fourth quarter belonged to St. Marys, which outscored Notre Dame 21-2 to pull away.
WVNews
Mitchell scores 30, Cavs top Pelicans to win 5th straight
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Cleveland maintained a double-digit lead most of the way for a 118-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night that extended the Cavaliers' winning streak to five games. Evan Mobley had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while...
WVNews
Kent St. 72, Buffalo 65
KENT ST. (20-5) Davis 2-6 1-2 6, Thomas 7-13 1-2 19, Hornbeak 3-3 0-0 6, Carry 6-17 2-4 15, Jacobs 2-12 0-2 4, Sullinger 4-7 2-2 11, Payton 3-4 5-8 11, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0, Gillespie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-20 72.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class visits Mister Bee Potato Chips, focuses on challenges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Mister Bee Potato Chips, the only potato chip maker in West Virginia, hosted Professor Kim Conrad, Ph.D., and 15 students in her West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class at its production facility Feb. 7 as part of a real-world business teaching experience. The MBA students, who...
