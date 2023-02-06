Read full article on original website
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WVNews
Morant has near triple-double as Grizzlies top Timberwolves
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Desmond Bane added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies built a big lead through the fourth quarter and coasted to a 128-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Santi Aldama finished with 18...
WVNews
Paging Russell Westbrook: Paul George says come to Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season.
WVNews
Ayton, Booker lead Suns past Pacers a day after Durant trade
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 21 points and Chris Paul chipped in 19 as the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Indiana Pacers 117-104 on Friday night. Playing one day after their blockbuster trade for four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant,...
WVNews
Mitchell scores 30, Cavs top Pelicans to win 5th straight
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Cleveland maintained a double-digit lead most of the way for a 118-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night that extended the Cavaliers' winning streak to five games. Evan Mobley had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while...
WVNews
Trail Blazers say they were confident Payton II was healthy
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said Friday the team was confident Gary Payton II was healthy before agreeing to trade him to Golden State in a four-team deal that could be at risk. The Athletic reported that Payton had failed Golden State’s physical on Friday. The Warriors can...
WVNews
Irving's 25 points, 10 assists lead Mavericks over Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 25 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. Irving played his second game since being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks. In his Dallas debut, he scored 24 points Wednesday night in a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
WVNews
Butler's dunk at end gives Heat 97-95 win over Rockets
MIAMI (AP) — The play was drawn up by assistant coach Chris Quinn during a Miami Heat scrimmage at the NBA restart bubble in 2020. A lob to the rim off an inbounds pass, and the result was a Jimmy Butler dunk. When that happened, Butler hung on the...
WVNews
Suns cruise past Pacers a day after acquiring Durant
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 21 points and Chris Paul chipped in 19 as the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Indiana Pacers 117-104 on Friday night. Playing one day after their blockbuster trade for four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant,...
WVNews
No-show Reynoso suspended by MLS in absence from Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training with Minnesota United FC, the club announced Friday. Minnesota United's statement provided no further details on the situation. The 27-year-old Reynoso has remained in...
WVNews
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106
MILWAUKEE (119) Connaughton 3-5 0-0 8, G.Antetokounmpo 13-25 8-11 35, Lopez 9-13 0-0 22, Allen 2-6 1-1 7, Holiday 7-16 2-2 19, Beauchamp 4-7 1-2 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 1-4 0-0 2, Ingles 1-6 0-0 3, Carter 5-7 0-0 13, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-90 12-16 119.
WVNews
Analysis: LeBron has defied odds, with no drop-off in sight
LeBron James is 38 years old. He is in Season 20 of his NBA career. He is, by conventional basketball-playing standards, ancient. History says his decline should have started already.
WVNews
Miami 97, Houston 95
HOUSTON (95) Martin Jr. 6-9 4-5 17, Smith Jr. 8-16 3-3 22, Sengun 3-9 6-6 12, J.Green 5-19 1-1 11, Tate 2-7 1-3 5, Eason 3-5 1-3 8, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Nix 2-3 0-0 5, Washington Jr. 2-7 2-3 6. Totals 35-84 18-24 95.
WVNews
Phoenix 117, Indiana 104
PHOENIX (117) Craig 5-7 0-0 11, Okogie 5-10 4-6 17, Ayton 9-14 4-4 22, Booker 7-18 4-4 21, Paul 7-18 4-4 19, Wainright 4-8 3-4 13, D.Lee 1-6 2-2 4, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Landale 3-5 0-0 6, S.Lee 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 43-93 21-24 117.
WVNews
Stauber remains perfect as Blackhawks beat Coyotes 4-3 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — Jaxson Stauber is the first goaltender in Chicago Blackhawks history to win each of his first three NHL games.
WVNews
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
DALLAS (122) Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122.
WVNews
Memphis 128, Minnesota 107
MINNESOTA (107) Anderson 4-6 2-2 12, McDaniels 2-10 0-0 6, Gobert 2-4 4-4 8, Conley 3-7 2-2 9, Edwards 8-19 0-0 17, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 5-8 0-0 12, Reid 4-7 0-0 10, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 0-1 0-2 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2-4 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 9-16 0-0 21, Rivers 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 41-88 10-12 107.
WVNews
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107
CLEVELAND (118) E.Mobley 13-18 2-3 28, Okoro 3-7 0-0 7, Allen 8-11 4-4 20, Garland 4-6 1-2 11, Mitchell 12-21 3-3 30, Osman 1-4 1-2 4, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 2-5 0-0 5, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, LeVert 5-10 1-1 13, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-85 12-15 118.
