Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Morant has near triple-double as Grizzlies top Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Desmond Bane added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies built a big lead through the fourth quarter and coasted to a 128-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Santi Aldama finished with 18...
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Paging Russell Westbrook: Paul George says come to Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Ayton, Booker lead Suns past Pacers a day after Durant trade

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 21 points and Chris Paul chipped in 19 as the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Indiana Pacers 117-104 on Friday night. Playing one day after their blockbuster trade for four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

Mitchell scores 30, Cavs top Pelicans to win 5th straight

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Cleveland maintained a double-digit lead most of the way for a 118-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night that extended the Cavaliers' winning streak to five games. Evan Mobley had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Trail Blazers say they were confident Payton II was healthy

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said Friday the team was confident Gary Payton II was healthy before agreeing to trade him to Golden State in a four-team deal that could be at risk. The Athletic reported that Payton had failed Golden State’s physical on Friday. The Warriors can...
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Irving's 25 points, 10 assists lead Mavericks over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 25 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. Irving played his second game since being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks. In his Dallas debut, he scored 24 points Wednesday night in a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Butler's dunk at end gives Heat 97-95 win over Rockets

MIAMI (AP) — The play was drawn up by assistant coach Chris Quinn during a Miami Heat scrimmage at the NBA restart bubble in 2020. A lob to the rim off an inbounds pass, and the result was a Jimmy Butler dunk. When that happened, Butler hung on the...
MIAMI, FL
WVNews

Suns cruise past Pacers a day after acquiring Durant

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 21 points and Chris Paul chipped in 19 as the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Indiana Pacers 117-104 on Friday night. Playing one day after their blockbuster trade for four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

No-show Reynoso suspended by MLS in absence from Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training with Minnesota United FC, the club announced Friday. Minnesota United's statement provided no further details on the situation. The 27-year-old Reynoso has remained in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WVNews

Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

MILWAUKEE (119) Connaughton 3-5 0-0 8, G.Antetokounmpo 13-25 8-11 35, Lopez 9-13 0-0 22, Allen 2-6 1-1 7, Holiday 7-16 2-2 19, Beauchamp 4-7 1-2 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 1-4 0-0 2, Ingles 1-6 0-0 3, Carter 5-7 0-0 13, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-90 12-16 119.
WVNews

Miami 97, Houston 95

HOUSTON (95) Martin Jr. 6-9 4-5 17, Smith Jr. 8-16 3-3 22, Sengun 3-9 6-6 12, J.Green 5-19 1-1 11, Tate 2-7 1-3 5, Eason 3-5 1-3 8, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Nix 2-3 0-0 5, Washington Jr. 2-7 2-3 6. Totals 35-84 18-24 95.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Phoenix 117, Indiana 104

PHOENIX (117) Craig 5-7 0-0 11, Okogie 5-10 4-6 17, Ayton 9-14 4-4 22, Booker 7-18 4-4 21, Paul 7-18 4-4 19, Wainright 4-8 3-4 13, D.Lee 1-6 2-2 4, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Landale 3-5 0-0 6, S.Lee 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 43-93 21-24 117.
PHOENIX, AZ
WVNews

Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

DALLAS (122) Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122.
WVNews

Memphis 128, Minnesota 107

MINNESOTA (107) Anderson 4-6 2-2 12, McDaniels 2-10 0-0 6, Gobert 2-4 4-4 8, Conley 3-7 2-2 9, Edwards 8-19 0-0 17, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 5-8 0-0 12, Reid 4-7 0-0 10, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 0-1 0-2 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2-4 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 9-16 0-0 21, Rivers 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 41-88 10-12 107.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

CLEVELAND (118) E.Mobley 13-18 2-3 28, Okoro 3-7 0-0 7, Allen 8-11 4-4 20, Garland 4-6 1-2 11, Mitchell 12-21 3-3 30, Osman 1-4 1-2 4, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 2-5 0-0 5, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, LeVert 5-10 1-1 13, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-85 12-15 118.

