Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia swim and diving finish fifth at Centennial League meet
The Emporia High School swim and dive teams finished fifth at the Centennial League meet in Topeka on Thursday. The Spartans finished with 237 points. League champion Manhattan finished first with 431 points. Washburn Rural and Topeka High rounded out the top three.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls basketball outlasts Topeka High
The Emporia High School girls basketball team went 6-for-6 at the free throw line down the stretch to secure a 37-31 victory over Topeka High at Emporia High School on Friday night. “I’m so proud of them,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “Topeka High is a good basketball team and...
Emporia gazette.com
Pikeston Evan Laaser
Pikeston Evan Laaser, 14, of Topeka, passed away on February 3, 2023. Pike was born on March 18, 2008 to Tyler and Allison (Cox) Laaser in Emporia, Kansas. Pike attended Seaman High School. He was an extreme World War II enthusiast, including taking German classes at Seaman. He had many goals in life, but the one he strived for the most, was to become a pilot. Pike was taking aviation classes including attending aviation camp in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Pike was currently learning to fly a Cessna 152 with Gordon. He was half way to earning his pilot’s license, proud to earn this before his driver’s license. He loved attending air shows with his parents and grandma. He enjoyed Rock-N-Roll music and loved to play his guitar. In his free time he also enjoyed playing video games. He recently took a trip to Steamboat Springs with his family and went on an amazing fishing trip that will be remembered forever. Pike loved spending time with his family and will be missed by so many.
Emporia gazette.com
Senior center fundraiser postponed
The Emporia Senior Center has postponed its Love and Kindness fundraiser to next week, executive director Ian Boyd announced Thursday. Originally scheduled for Friday, the luncheon will now take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the senior center, located at 603 E. 12th Ave. "This is due to...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia woman sustains minor injuries in Thursday morning accident
An Emporia woman was injured Thursday morning after she lost control on Highway 99 due to icy conditions. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Miller, 29-year-old Kathirine Hinkle was heading north in the 100 block of K-99 when she lost control of her 2015 Subaru Forester due to ice on the roadway at 7:42 a.m. Her vehicle ended up in the east ditch.
Emporia gazette.com
Maureen G. Dodson
Maureen G. Dodson, 89, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. Maureen was born June 21, 1933 in Wakeeney, Kansas, the daughter of Leo and Agnes (Truan) Malinowsky. She graduated from Trego County High School and attended Brown Mackie Business College in Salina, Kansas. On July 16, 1955 she married Bobby W. Dodson in Salina, Kansas. He died July 24, 2018 in Emporia. She is survived by her son, David Dodson and wife Lisa of Wichita, Kansas; daughters, Patricia Dodson of Denver, Colorado and Joellen Dill and husband Don of Emporia; brother, Myron Malinowsky of WaKeeney; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Roland Malinowsky.
Emporia gazette.com
Mary Ann Rucker
Mary Ann Rucker, of Burlingame, KS died Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home. She was 77. A complete obituary will be published later. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Emporia gazette.com
Anthony E. Torres
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 Anthony E. Torres, a beloved son and brother passed away peacefully with family by his side. Anthony was born on August 7, 1985 to Eddie and Kathy Torres in Emporia, Kansas. After Anthony graduated from Emporia High School, he went on to study Culinary Arts.
Emporia gazette.com
County commission holds short meeting, approves annual fee payments, road closure
The Lyon County Commission had a short meeting Thursday morning, approving a professional training opportunity, statewide voter registration fee and more. Commissioner approved County Appraiser Ryan Janzen to attend the GIS/Valuation Technologies Conference in Las Vegas, NV, with spending not to exceed $800.
Emporia gazette.com
911 upgrades start for Lyon County, emergency communications will continue
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center’s 911 call handling system will receive an update today, though no delay in service is expected. In a social media post, LCECC said the upgrade will require the system to go down for an undetermined period of time, though it does not know when the system will go down.
Emporia gazette.com
Street Cats Club holding 50/50 fundraiser
The Street Cats Club is hosting a 50/50 for the Kitties fundraiser this month to help offset a variety of annual costs. The local nonprofit operates a trap-neuter-return (TNR) program that also fosters sick, injured and orphaned stray cats. “At least 80% of the funds that we receive go towards...
Emporia gazette.com
Two injured following single vehicle wreck on Road F
Two people were transported to Newman Regional Health for minor injuries following a single vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Road F Tuesday evening. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Hardin, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m., when 25-year-old John Contreras of Council Grove was travling north on Road F. Contreras left the roadway, believing he was giving an oncoming vehicle room to pass. His vehicle ended up in the east ditch facing north.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County EFSP to distribute more than $8,000 to local food and shelter programs
United Way of the Flint Hills announced Tuesday that Lyon County has been chosen to receive $8,362 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The Lyon County EFSP Board has been awarded the funds, made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency...
Comments / 0