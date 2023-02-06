Pikeston Evan Laaser, 14, of Topeka, passed away on February 3, 2023. Pike was born on March 18, 2008 to Tyler and Allison (Cox) Laaser in Emporia, Kansas. Pike attended Seaman High School. He was an extreme World War II enthusiast, including taking German classes at Seaman. He had many goals in life, but the one he strived for the most, was to become a pilot. Pike was taking aviation classes including attending aviation camp in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Pike was currently learning to fly a Cessna 152 with Gordon. He was half way to earning his pilot’s license, proud to earn this before his driver’s license. He loved attending air shows with his parents and grandma. He enjoyed Rock-N-Roll music and loved to play his guitar. In his free time he also enjoyed playing video games. He recently took a trip to Steamboat Springs with his family and went on an amazing fishing trip that will be remembered forever. Pike loved spending time with his family and will be missed by so many.

