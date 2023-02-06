Read full article on original website
Natrona Wrestlers Win Miller Cup over Kelly Walsh
The Casper schools, Kelly Walsh, and Natrona County met on the mat on Thursday night in the annual Miller Cup in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the NC Gym. The feature match was at 106 pounds featuring KW's Dylan Sorensen who won a Ron Thon Tournament title against NC's Tristen Tromble who placed 2nd at this weight at the 4A 2022 state tournament. Sorensen prevailed 2-1 in a match that was good as advertised. Natrona overall had the upper hand in the dual as they posted 5 pins and with a couple of major decisions. One of those pins came from defending 4A 182-pound state champion Noah Sides. The Mustangs won the dual 48-16.
Pair of Natrona Runners to Compete at the College Level
Two Natrona County High School will be moving on to the college level as Mason Weickum has signed with Wayne State in Nebraska and Tristan Enders has committed to South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City. Weickum will be running track at the next level and is the defending...
Wyoming Cowgirls Welcome Aggies tonight in Laramie
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirls open the homestretch of the regular season Thursday night at 6:30 as the Cowgirls welcome Utah State to the Arena-Auditorium. Thursday's contest will be the first of two at home this week for the Cowgirls and begins a stretch of 4-of-6 games in Laramie to close the season.
BREAKING: Three Pac-12 Transfers no longer with Wyoming Basketball Program
LARAMIE -- Three players -- all transfers from the Pac-12 Conference -- are no longer members of the Wyoming basketball program, multiple sources have told 7220sports.com. Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman left the team Tuesday, according to one source with direct knowledge of the situation. The university confirmed...
Asher Vail of Kelly Walsh Signs with Concordia College, MN.
Kelly Walsh football player Asher Vail has signed on with Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Vail was an honorable mention, all-conference offensive lineman for the Trojans, and played every snap of the season as a junior. He missed one game during his senior but overall he's been a durable player on the line of scrimmage.
83 Wyoming Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-Conference Honors
LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team on Tuesday. A total of 83 University of Wyoming student-athletes were named to the 2022 fall team. The 83 Cowboys and Cowgirls included: 12 men’s cross country runners, 11 women’s cross country team members, 31 Cowboy...
Cowboys Head to Boise State for Saturday Matchup
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys head to Boise State on Saturday for a matchup with the Broncos in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. The contest is slated for a 6 p.m. start and is the second meeting between the two teams this season. The contest will be televised on CBS...
Undermanned Wyoming Drops Battle with UNLV, 69-59
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys dropped a 69-59 battle against UNLV on Wednesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. The Pokes held the Runnin’ Rebels to a season-low 33 percent, but UNLV recorded 10 threes on the night. Hunter Maldonado went over 2,000 career points in the contest becoming the fifth Cowboy in school history to reach the milestone.
Cowgirls Travel to Mississippi for a Trio of Matches
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team embarks on what has become an annual trip to McComb, Mississippi this week with a trio of neutral-site matches Thursday through Saturday. The Cowgirls will face McNeese State, Southeastern Louisiana and West Alabama on the trip. Wyoming opens play with a 4 p.m.,...
Pokes Split Up For Weekend of Competition
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams will be in Seattle, Wash., for the 2023 Husky Classic and in Albuquerque, N.M., for the Don Kirby Invite the weekend competing on Friday and Saturday. The Cowboys and Cowgirl distance runners will head to the University of Washington while...
Cowboy Golfers Look to Defend Team Title in Desert
LARAMIE -- The 2023 spring season will tee off on Feb. 10 and 11 for the Wyoming Cowboys when they will host the Second Annual Wyoming Desert Match Play event in Palm Desert, Calif. The Cowboys will be looking to defend their team championship that they won in 2022 by...
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo; Slick Conditions South to Douglas
--- Interstate 25 is mostly closed from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions on Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's wyoroad.info website. The estimated reopening time is unknown, WYDOT says. A few portions of the highway are open, but the roads are slick. WYDOT warns motorists...
Midwest School & Red Creek Elementary CLOSED, Virtual Learning Day
Due to current road closures, Midwest School and Red Creek Elementary will implement a temporary virtual learning day today. This message is for Midwest School and Red Creek Elementary only. No busses will run to or from Midwest School or Red Creek Elementary. All other NCSD schools and buildings are...
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
Snowflakes Falling in Casper-Area Today, Strong Winds
The National Weather Service says snow is likely for the Casper-area today, around 1-2". Winds as high as 34 mph in town. Today's high is 36 degrees with a low around 20. Tomorrow there's a slight chance of snow flurries in the morning, with winds picking up to 41 mph.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows To Be Announced March 2
Cheyenne Frontier Days Officials say they will be announcing their 2023 night show lineup on March 2. Tickets will go on sale on March 15, according to a news release. But it looks like Zach Bryan will be appearing this year, according to the release:. ''Speaking of tickets... here’s an...
Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’
Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/8/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
