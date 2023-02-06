Doja Cat is ready and willing to do "weird" things and to also continue playing with people's stupidity after fans say that she's part of the Illuminati. On Monday (Feb. 6), Doja Cat hit up her infamous Twitter account with a pointed message for anyone who thinks she's part of the mysterious secret society commonly referred to as the Illuminati. The "Woman" rapper-singer says she not only gets pleasure out of the unjustified Illuminati rumors but she's going to double down on her often outlandish antics in the public eye just to mess with the haters.

2 DAYS AGO