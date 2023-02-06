Read full article on original website
Madonna Slams ‘Ageist and Misogynistic’ Criticism of Her 2023 Grammys Appearance
Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna faced criticism online for her seemingly new face. Madonna was on hand to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they took the stage to perform their collaboration "Unholy." The duo later made history as Petras was the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
50 Cent Calls Out Grammys for Writing ‘Speaking Non-English’ on Screen During Bad Bunny Performance
50 Cent is calling out the Grammy Awards for "speaking non-English" appearing on the screen when Bad Bunny was performing instead of actual translated subtitles. On Thursday (Feb. 9), 50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram blasting the Grammys for the blunder. In both posts, Fif shared screenshots of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny performing and giving his acceptance speech at the recent 2023 Grammy Awards. Both photos show "speaking non-English" and "singing non-English" as closed captions.
John Mayer Has a Neurological Condition Similar to Billie Eilish’s: ‘I Have Relative Synesthesia’
Billie Eilish has spoken about having synesthesia, and John Mayer revealed he has a similar neurological condition. Here’s what we know about synesthesia, what Eilish and Mayer said about it, and other artists who have the condition. Billie Eilish said her synesthesia inspires her music videos and live performances.
Jay-Z Explains Why He Doesn’t Like People Filming Him
Jay-Z is a bit of a recluse and apparently isn't too fond of being recorded by people on film. Hov recently explained his anti-camera credo. On Monday (Feb. 6), TIDAL ran a rare interview with Jigga surrounding his epic "God Did" performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. While Jay was spitting his four-minute verse, Roc Nation president OG Juan started filming Jay on his phone, something Hov would normally be against.
Doja Cat Fans Think She Joined the Illuminati, She Plans to Do Weird Things Now
Doja Cat is ready and willing to do "weird" things and to also continue playing with people's stupidity after fans say that she's part of the Illuminati. On Monday (Feb. 6), Doja Cat hit up her infamous Twitter account with a pointed message for anyone who thinks she's part of the mysterious secret society commonly referred to as the Illuminati. The "Woman" rapper-singer says she not only gets pleasure out of the unjustified Illuminati rumors but she's going to double down on her often outlandish antics in the public eye just to mess with the haters.
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?
Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
DJ Khaled Announces New Partnership With Def Jam Recordings
DJ Khaled has entered into a new exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings. On Thursday (Feb. 9), DJ Khaled and Def Jam announced the new deal, which brings the Grammy-winning producer's We The Best imprint to the storied label. The announcement also comes with news that Khaled will now be serving as the Global Creative Director Consultant for Universal Music Group.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Jack Harlow Super Bowl Commercial – Watch Doritos Ad
Jack Harlow falls in love with a triangle in his new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Frito-Lay premiered their commercial for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor chips, starring Jack Harlow, which will air during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday (Feb. 12). The 60-second spot also features cameos from hip-hop icon Missy Elliott and rock icon Elton John.
