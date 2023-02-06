Read full article on original website
Project moving forward for new administration and child support enforcement agency buildings
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The time is right and the process has begun to find a new home for seven Allen County agencies. Commissioners passed a resolution to start negotiating to enter into a contract with the WDC Group LLC out of Springfield to design a new administration building and child support enforcement agency building. The company will look at the county's needs and determine the size and cost of the project. Ten million dollars of unrestricted "ARPA" dollars are earmarked for the project and county debt services funds will also be utilized.
Juergen Waldick sworn in as Ohio Third District Court of Appeals judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Changes happening in Ohio's Third District Court of Appeals as long-time Allen County prosecutor Juergen Waldick is sworn in as the court's newest judge. It was a packed house as the oath of office was given that shifted Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick from in front of the bench, to a place on the bench of Ohio's Third District Court of Appeals.
ALL Leadership classes take part in Diversity Day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Learning about the discrimination that others have experienced was one of the exercises at today's Allen Lima Leadership's Diversity Day. The adult and youth leadership classes coming together to learn more about diversity. As part of the program, each person got an index card and a balloon. They wrote about a time they experienced discrimination and then attached the card to the balloon. The group then threw the balloon into the center of their circle and picked up someone else's card and gathered in small groups to discuss what they read on the cards. Participants say their discussions were enlightening.
State Representative Angie King discusses her new bill while she tours Wright State and Tri Star
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - First-time State Representative Angie King visits Celina area schools following the introduction of her first bill. She toured Tri Star Career Compact and Wright State Lake Campus learning about the different schools' recent developments as well as finding ways she can work with each school to make a positive impact in the students' lives. King says she is committed to making a difference in the lives of others, especially mothers such as herself, and that is why she and State Representative Ray Klopfenstien have introduced new legislation to help mothers of young children be relieved of jury duty responsibilities.
A look back at 2015 Jefferson Award winner Randy Kohli
It's that time of year when the United Way is accepting applications for the 2023 Jefferson Awards. To commemorate the newest upcoming class of exceptional people in our community, we're taking a look back at some of the past winners and celebrating what makes them so great. Today, we celebrate 2015 Jefferson Award winner Randy Kohli!
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
Upcoming clinic wants to assist eligible individuals with sealing of records and expungement
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are finding it difficult to find employment or a place to live due to a conviction on your record, you may want to attend an upcoming clinic. In an effort to improve the quality of life for eligible individuals that have a criminal record, the City of Lima is teaming up with local agencies to provide a "sealing of records and expungement clinic". The J Williamson Law Firm is heading it up and encourages individuals looking to have their record cleared to apply for the clinic to see if they qualify.
Allen County Regional Planning Commission releases annual fatal crash summary
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a set of numbers they wish they didn't have to study but the data collected creates changes that can save lives. The Allen County Regional Planning Commission has released their annual fatal crash summary. The information gathered assists engineers in developing changes in traffic flow and patterns to improve high-accident areas.
Students learning from each other at LSHS "Family Literacy Night"
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school students Thursday evening were preparing for careers in education by helping younger kids enjoy learning. Students in Lima Senior's Early Childhood Education program spent two weeks creating educational activities to teach kids in grades K-4 about math, reading, and art in a fun way for their "Family Literacy Night."
Allen County Sheriff's Office releases details on two narcotics-related search warrants in Lima
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics-related search warrant at 973 W. Wayne St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search...
American Township Police respond to call of abducted child on Tuesday, charges pending against Lima man
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 11:07AM the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper St. Lima, Ohio regarding a 4 year old child being abducted from the residence by an unknown male subject. At the time of call the subject was walking away from the residence with the child. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject later identified as, Deron A. Perkins of Lima, was observed sitting on the sidewalk, tightly holding the child in his arms, refusing to let go.
Superior Credit Union and ALM First provide economic update to clients
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local financial institution held an economic update for their clients at the Lima City Club. Superior Credit Union brought in a financial advisor with ALM First to provide an update to the small businesses and investors they serve. With the highest interest rates in more than a decade, the credit union felt the need to provide perspective on how this may impact investments and business decisions.
Jamal Pirani indicted for making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The man who was arrested for allegedly making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers has been indicted by a grand jury. 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony of the third degree. He was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty to the charge, bond was set at $100,000. Van Wert Sheriff's deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert Police officers on January 25th. Pirani is scheduled to have a hearing later this month.
Court News from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court For February 8, 2023
Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 2/22/23 @ 8:00 a.m. Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F1 – released on surety bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Police provide update on missing Dayton woman
30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Drive area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.
Investigation underway after video of student being tossed circulates on social media
The video, which is about 5 seconds long, shows an adult confronting a minor outside of the school.
ArtSpace/Lima hosts book signing for local author Marilyn Stark
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local author met with readers old and new at a book signing in Lima. ArtSpace/Lima hosted a book signing for Marilyn Stark's memoir "How Writing Changed My Life" Friday night. Stark graduated from the former Northwestern School of Commerce in Lima and has written several novels, wrote for "The Senior's Beacon," and has compiled historical photos of Allen County.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
Tip from an out-of-state sheriff's office leads to the arrest of a Celina man
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina man was arrested after Mercer County Sheriff's detectives got a tip from another state. 36-year-old Michael Gillis has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after deputies issued a search warrant at his Celina home. Detectives were acting on a tip about Gillis from an out-of-state sheriff's office.
UPDATE: 2 transported to Shelby Co. hospital following multi-vehicle crash
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Fire and EMS responded to the intersection of West Millcreek Road and Kuther Road for a two-vehicle crash.
