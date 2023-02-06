LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Learning about the discrimination that others have experienced was one of the exercises at today's Allen Lima Leadership's Diversity Day. The adult and youth leadership classes coming together to learn more about diversity. As part of the program, each person got an index card and a balloon. They wrote about a time they experienced discrimination and then attached the card to the balloon. The group then threw the balloon into the center of their circle and picked up someone else's card and gathered in small groups to discuss what they read on the cards. Participants say their discussions were enlightening.

