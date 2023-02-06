Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Deputies investigating incident that left one person hurt on West Jody Road in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident with injuries Friday evening in the area of the 2200 block of West Jody Road in Florence, according to officials. Officials said a victim was located and transported by EMS to a hospital for...
WMBF
Coroner IDs woman killed in shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating after authorities said a 47-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Darlington. Octavia Bethea of Darlington died a few minutes after midnight on Thursday, according to Coroner Todd Hardee, who ruled her death a homicide. Hardee’s office said an autopsy is scheduled at the […]
1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
Darlington police, SLED investigate overnight shooting on King Edwards Street
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington, police said. Darlington police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are involved in the investigation. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department […]
wpde.com
Police search for missing man in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington police are searching for a missing person last seen on February 4 at The Hut on Sparks Street. La Henry Davereau Yarborough, 43, was last seen wearing a brown, hooded jacket. He is 5'9" and about 140 pounds. If you have any information call...
wpde.com
wpde.com
Man accused of multiple assaults at Scotland Co. College
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting three students on campus at a Scotland County College. A police report says Mison Mickle is charged with second-degree forcible rape and sex offense. NEW: Two more arrested after body found in vehicle in Lumberton: Sheriff. The...
Marion police look for missing 51-year-old man
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 51-year-old man. Lue Thomas Clemmons II is 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-423-8616. Count on News13 for updates.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged hit and run of 91-year-old Robeson County woman
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Robeson County man has been arrested for an alleged hit and run of a 91-year-old woman. Police say they responded to Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs on Wednesday around 7:39 a.m. following the incident. The 91-year-old woman injured in the crash...
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash on US Highway 52 Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones confirmed the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Lexus SUV was driving southbound on Hwy 52 just outside of Lake City and hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway.
wpde.com
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
wpde.com
Fight between teens leads to deadly Mullins shooting: Police
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting near a grocery store Wednesday afternoon close to Mayers Street, according to Cpt. Phillip Mostowski with the Mullins Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old was arrested in the incident. Mostowski said the shooting happened after a fight...
WMBF
Officials: Florence Co. school bus involved in crash along Highway 378; no injuries reported
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence School District 3 bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon along Highway 378. FSD3 spokesperson Brian Huckabee confirmed there were 2 students on the bus being driven from Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy to Dr. Ronald E. McNair when the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 378 and McCutcheon Road.
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Temps climb into the mid to upper 70s today with increasing clouds. Then we have First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain Friday and Saturday as temps cool back off into the 50s for highs.
No students injured after Florence School District 3 bus involved in crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No students were injured Friday after a Florence School District 3 bus was involved in a crash, according to the district. The crash happened in the area of Highway 378 Business and McCutcheon Road, according to the district. There were two students and the bus driver on board at the […]
Two people stabbed during restaurant fight
Two people stabbed during restaurant fight

LUMBERTON — Two people received serious injuries in a fight in a restaurant. According to a statement released by the Lumber
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to Scotland County armed robbery
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a man believed to be connected to a recent armed robbery. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Shawn Strickland is wanted for an incident that happened Sunday at County Line Grocery on Highway 71. Deputies said...
WMBF
Lone survivor of Robeson County triple homicide released from hospital
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The lone survivor of a triple homicide in Robeson County is out of the hospital. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WMBF News that 71-year-old Equilla Biggs was released from the hospital. She is continuing her recovery from home. Biggs was shot in late January...
