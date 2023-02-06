ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheraw, SC

WMBF

Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington police, SLED investigate overnight shooting on King Edwards Street

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington, police said. Darlington police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are involved in the investigation. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department […]
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Police search for missing man in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington police are searching for a missing person last seen on February 4 at The Hut on Sparks Street. La Henry Davereau Yarborough, 43, was last seen wearing a brown, hooded jacket. He is 5'9" and about 140 pounds. If you have any information call...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Man accused of multiple assaults at Scotland Co. College

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting three students on campus at a Scotland County College. A police report says Mison Mickle is charged with second-degree forcible rape and sex offense. NEW: Two more arrested after body found in vehicle in Lumberton: Sheriff. The...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Marion police look for missing 51-year-old man

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 51-year-old man. Lue Thomas Clemmons II is 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-423-8616. Count on News13 for updates.
MARION, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 52 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash on US Highway 52 Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones confirmed the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Lexus SUV was driving southbound on Hwy 52 just outside of Lake City and hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Fight between teens leads to deadly Mullins shooting: Police

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting near a grocery store Wednesday afternoon close to Mayers Street, according to Cpt. Phillip Mostowski with the Mullins Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old was arrested in the incident. Mostowski said the shooting happened after a fight...
MULLINS, SC

