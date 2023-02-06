Read full article on original website
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without A Will, His Widow Allison Files Petition To Receive Half Of His Estate
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died without a will and now his widow Allison Holker has asked a court to award her half of his estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Holker has filed a spousal property petition.The filing asked the court for a “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse,” according to the petition obtained by TheBlast.com.Holker said her late husband did not have a ton of assets when they married in 2013. “At the date of marriage decedent (tWithch) owned only personal effects of little value,” Holker told the court....
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Barely Surviving Your First Look At ‘House Of Slaughter’ #12
Something is Killing the Children, from the minds of writer James Tynion IV and co-creator Werther Dell’Edera, written by Tate Brombal, illustrated by Antonio Fuso, colored by Miquel Muerto, and lettered by AndWorld Design. Alone after barely surviving a monster’s massacre, Sunny is elusive to Jace–but not the White...
Dave Gibbons’ Personal Journey Through Comics: Previewing ‘Confabulation- An Anecdotal Autobiography’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography HC, dropping next week from Dave Gibbons. A comprehensive, in-depth, and personal journey through the eyes of one of the worlds most famous comics creators! Presented as alphabetically chaptered memoirs, these extensive anecdotes cover a legendary life in comics, from working on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame.
Preview: The Newest Shared Universe Is Launched In ‘Torrent’ #1
From MARC GUGGENHEIM (Arrow, X-Men Gold, Star Wars: Revelations) and JUSTIN GREENWOOD (THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME, Future State: Gotham), the team who brought you the critically acclaimed series Resurrection, comes a brand-new superhero universe. Michelle Metcalf is the world’s most happy-go-lucky hero, CRACKERJACK, until tragedy forces her to cross the line from hero to vigilante”.
Preview: Time Is Running Out In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien– The Book Of Love #4, dropping next week from Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Nurse Ellen risks her life trying to expose the corrupt manager of the Sunset Retirement Home, and Don is tormented by an old debt he can’t repay. Sheriff Mike and Doc Harry try to keep them both safe, but time is running out and several players behind the scenes grow impatient!
The Council Of The New Gods: Previewing ‘Danger Street’ #3
The repercussions of Atlas the Great’s death play out worlds away as two old enemies become allies in the fight to save the Multiverse. Meanwhile, Lady Cop continues her search for Good Looks’ killer, the disgraced hero Starman. Little does she know, the fugitive is on his way to the City of Angels to make a deal with the devil. Will his sacrifice be enough to set things right?”
Crowdfunding Comics: An Interview With ‘Nine Lives’ Writer, Steve Horton
Cleo may have nine lives, but so does the guy who wants to kill her in writer, Steve Horton, and artist, Chris Peterson‘s new series, Nine Lives. The first issue is currently crowfunding on Zoop, and for more on reincarnation and how magic works in this world, check out this interview with Horton carried out over email:
Preview: Everyone Has Secrets In ‘Cyberpunk 2077– You Have My Word’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Cyberpunk 2077– You Have My Word TPB, dropping next Wednesday from writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Jesús Hérvas, and colorist Giulia Brusco. A new urban development proposal is being pushed through city council–a flagrant infraction on those safeguarded by the...
Grifter Is Having A Very Busy Day In ‘WildC.A.T.s’ #4 Preview
“While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter’s hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.”
Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #4 By Mark Russell, Steve Pugh And AHOY Comics
“The hunt for Business Dog, the world’s richest mammal, continues in this “satirical and razor-sharp book about untouchable billionaires” (Comicbook.com). Meanwhile, in the former United States of America, our intrepid reporter Shelly Bly is finding out how people have adapted and survived. Could Business Dog be the answer to everyone’s problems?”
Daniel Dae Kim To Star, Executive Produce TV Adaptation Of ‘Butterfly’
Another Boom! Studios comic book is molting into a TV series. The company recently announced its 2015 graphic novel Butterfly, written by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone, is being adapted into a television series at Amazon Studios. The original comic centered on David Jung, a “highly unpredictable” former member of the US intelligence community living in South Korea. His life unravels when a choice made years earlier comes back to haunt him and he finds himself hunted by Rebecca, a “deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”
Preview: Misplaced Trust Creates A Dangerous Situation In ‘White Savior’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of White Savior #2, out next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Eric Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. Yesterday, Todd Parker was ignoring his grandfather’s story about the decimation of the ancient Japanese village of Inoki. Today, Todd is stranded in Inoki just days before its destruction. The good news is that he knows how this turns out. The villagers place their trust in a savior who is anything but a savior. But how is he going to convince them not to follow that man when they’ve branded our scrawny hero the village idiot? Todd Parker, ignorer of stories passed down from generation to generation, is the only thing standing between Inoki and destruction.
Opus Comics’ Frank Frazetta Comics Go Digital
To mark Frank Frazetta’s birthday, Opus Comics are transferring their Death Dealer and Dawn Attack comics online via the GlobalComix digital platform. And, both series’ first issue are available for free now, with Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer issues #2, 3 and 4 available for $3.99 each. But,...
The 2023 UK Comic-Con Calendar: Thought Bubble, The Lakes And Comica
The convention slate here in the UK continues to fill up with comics goodness, including two of the best in the world and the return of a classic – Thought Bubble Festival, The Lakes International Comics Festival, and Comica London. As the year moves on (and so fast), we’re...
Preview: ‘Count Crowley Volume 2- Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Count Crowley Volume 2: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter TPB, out next week from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, and colorist Lauren Affe. In the few short months that Jerri Bartman has been back in her small hometown, she’s attended her first...
Previewing ‘Batman / Spawn: Unplugged’ #1 From McFarlane And Capullo
“Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!”
Previewing Image Comics Time-Twisting Series ‘Time Before Time’ #20
“In Arcola robots are public enemy number one…which is bad news for Kevin. As he and Nadia search for a way for him to escape the city Theresa begins to grow suspicious. Elsewhere Marston makes his move to seize control of The Syndicate.”
